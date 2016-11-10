Swimmers prepare for section meet

Rest is perhaps the greatest ingredient for success leading up to the section meet for high school swim teams. Alexandria will host its section meet at the Discovery Middle School pool this week as the 6A field came to town for the prelims yesterday, Thursday, before diving and swimming finals on begin on Saturday at 3 p.m. The Cardinals have been working to perfect their strategies and get their bodies ready to be at their best.

"Mostly relay starts and resting," head coach Kathy Walker said of how her team has been preparing. "It is difficult for high school athletes to rest when they are expected to, so we do lots of visualization and preparation for the part of their competitions they can control. They cannot control what someone else does. They can only focus on all of the preparation they have done themselves and then have fun when they compete well."

Alexandria has athletes that hope to be in the mix for a state spot on Saturday. Senior Hannah Eklund is looking to make it back to the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center. She was 13th (1:08.83) in the 100 breaststroke last year.

"All three relays could make the state cut and Mikayla Meece also has a good shot, in addition to Hannah," Walker said.

While the final meet is often about individuals, the Cardinals are hoping to show progress as a team as Walker goes into her final team meet of her first season as Alexandria's head coach.

"Alexandria finished seventh last year, so we are expecting to finish higher since the girls are already faster than they were at the section meet last year," Walker said. "We are really focusing on our relay finishes too."