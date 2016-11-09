Alexandria athletes sign letters of intent

Kayla Feldhake and Kiyanna Miller both did so as they signed with the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Division II Jamestown College in North Dakota. At the NCAA level, Kendall Kohler inked with Division II Northern State University, while fellow backcourt partner Macy Hatlestad will play Division III basketball at the University of St. Thomas and Kara Thomson will do the same at Northwestern Bible College.

In girls golf, sisters Elise and Lauren Stockmoe signed to play at the Division II level with Bemidji State University. Hannah Eklund rounded out the list of Alexandria signees on Wednesday as she signed her pledge to swim at Mankato State University.

Alexandria seniors McKenzie Revering and Jake Drew will sign their letters of intent at the Division I level on Friday morning at 11:30 a.m. Revering will play hockey with the University of Minnesota-Duluth, while Drew will play baseball at North Dakota State University.