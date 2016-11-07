Roste one of 10 Mr. Football finalists

Roste was recently invited to play on the North team in the Minnesota Football Showcase on Dec. 3 at U.S. Bank Stadium, an all-star game for some of the top seniors football players around Minnesota.

Now on Monday, Nov. 7, Roste was announced as one of 10 finalists for the state's 2016 Mr. Football Award. Other finalists include Blaise Andries (OT/DT) of Marshall, Christopher Bain (RB/LB) of Grand Meadow, Mitchell Fulton (RB/S) of Wabasso, Sam Gibas (RB/LB) of Elk River, Noah Gindorff (QB/LB/K) of Crosby-Ironton, Zach Ojile (QB/DB/P) of Spring Lake Park, Jacob Stanislawski (OL/DL) of Winona, Wade Sullivan (RB) of Lakeville North and Big Lake's Tanner Tiege (RB/WR/K).

The 10 finalists for the award were announced by the Minnesota Football Coaches Association, with the award being sponsored by the MFCA and the Minnesota Vikings. The Mr. Football Award was first presented in 2004 to Nick Mertens of East Grand Forks. J.D. Spielman of Eden Prairie, now a freshman with the Nebraska football team, won the award in 2015.

This year's award will be presented at the Mr. Football Banquet on Dec. 4 at 10 a.m. at the Doubletree by Hilton in Minneapolis.

Roste made headlines already this year when he set a new state record for most combined touchdowns in a game with nine against Bemidji. He passed for five touchdowns and ran for four more against the Lumberjacks on his way to also tying the single-game record for most points accounted for in a game with 56.

Roste and the Cardinals will head to the state tournament for the first time since 2002 after beating Sartell-St. Stephen in the Section 8-5A title game last Friday. They will face top-ranked Elk River at 8 p.m. at St. Cloud State University this Saturday.