Alex runners gain valuable experience at state

Junior Keaton Gruber finished 72nd on the boys' side in 17:05.5 in the AA meet. Senior Patrick Roos of Edina won the Class AA meet in 15:36.4. It was Gruber's third straight trip to St. Olaf for the state meet after qualifying as an individual last fall and with the team in 2014.

"Keaton has done a great job with his preparation and dedication to become a better runner," Alexandria head coach Travis Hochhalter said. "He went down there to improve on his season. He ran better than last year. The weather was a factor and he went out like we had planned and put everything into place. Keaton is a smart runner and will definitely look to go back again next year and be down there four times as a boy to the state CC race. Coaches are so proud of how dedicated Keaton is and excited to see what his potential is."

Potential is a word that could be used for freshman Bethany Miller and her sister, seventh grader Aleah Miller, as well. Bethany paced the sisters at state as she finished 64th in 19:58.2. Aleah was 152nd in 21:20.6.

"(They) are amazing girls," Hochhalter said. "So dedicated to the sport. Bethany ran a faster time than last year on this same course. Aleah got the experience of being down there as a seventh grader. That right there shows you how amazing of a runner she can be. Bethany and Aleah are lucky to have each other to continue to push each other and continue to pursue that passion of cross country running. It will be fun to see how these young girls continue to progress."

Bethany has now run in two state meets after going with the Cardinals' team in 2015. Hochhalter called the experience of competing at a state meet priceless for both girls as they look to a bright future in the program.

"This experience will give them an edge," Hochhalter said. "It is always fun to hear them talk with other kids and telling them how much fun they are having doing this sport and how they should come and be a part of something awesome. Do they have what it takes to make this a yearly occurrence of being down at state? These three have dedication, desire, passion, talent to always improve on what they are doing. They do what it takes and do the little things right."