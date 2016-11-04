Football: Empting's late pick sends Cards to state (w/video)

The Cardinals got it from Michael Empting. Sartell-St. Stephen trailed by eight with less than a minute left with the ball on the Alexandria 13. On 4th-and-8, Empting stepped in front of a pass over the middle to secure an interception and the section championship in a 40-32 win for the Cardinals.

“We knew they liked combination routes - out routes and a post coming at you,” Empting said. “I knew the post was coming, and I just hopped on it. It was awesome. Greatest feeling of my life.”

It was the second interception of the game for the junior safety. The Cardinals refer to this football team as a family. For head coach Mike Empting, it was a special moment for him as not only the leader of this group but as Michael’s father.

“That felt pretty good,” coach Empting said. “Last thing we said when we broke the huddle coming out of that timeout is when it’s fourth and that long, it’s desperation time. You’re not sure what’s coming, so we kind of told the kids to just play football. Players make plays when you get to this point. I’m proud of him. He made a play. He made a few tonight and that one was at a critical juncture. We had a lot of guys step up on both sides of the ball.”

Alexandria (9-1) played the best football of any team in the Section 8-5A field from early September, and that’s ultimately how it turned out on Friday. The Cardinals’ reward for that consistency is their first state tournament appearance since 2002.

“It means the world to us,” senior receiver John Urman said. “Us seniors worked so hard, and the juniors have helped us a lot throughout the season. It just means a lot to us.”

Urman got Alexandria on the board when Jaran Roste hit him for a 34-yard score early in the second quarter to make it 7-3. The Sabres answered with a 54-yard throw and catch from Christopher Belling to Trent Meyer to make it 10-7 Sabres. That was their last lead of the night.

The Cardinals started to take control from there. Their offense looked like the offense from much of the season - with quick-hitting passes and a run game that opened things up deep.

“We started to go with the no-huddle offense and that really brings the tempo up,” senior running back Micah Christenson said. “If we get a rhythm going, we can fly up and down the field. That was good to see again.”

Roste’s 25-yard strike to Spencer Hockert gave Alexandria the lead back at 13-10. The kicking proved important too as senior Zach Harstad hit field goals of 28 and 37 yards.

Christenson has been battling through an ankle injury the last two weeks since returning to play after injuring it Oct. 8 at Brainerd. He got back in the end zone on a 9-yard touchdown catch from Roste. The Sabres tried a fake punt that went nowhere on their next possession.

On the very next play with the ball at the Sartell 37, Roste hit Hockert down the left sideline for a touchdown. The senior quarterback had a big night when the Cardinals needed him with four touchdowns and more than 300 yards passing. Hockert was his favorite target again after he caught 11 balls for more than 150 yards and the two scores.

Christenson showed the burst that made him a headache for opponents before the ankle injury. He blew past the defense for a 20-yard score early in the fourth that made it 40-18. His two touchdowns were the first time he reached the end zone since Week 6 against the Warriors.

“It’s hard to describe right now,” Christenson said, fighting back some emotion. “I just know from watching my teammates from the sidelines, whether they’re winning or losing, it’s hard to do. Just being back on that field, you can’t beat it.”

The Sabres made one last push after that Christenson touchdown. Devin Vouk scored a 12-yard touchdown run that made it 40-25 after the extra point. They forced a quick punt, and made it 40-32 with 3:23 left after Belling connected with Meyer again from 12 yards out.

“There weren’t any huge changes other than their defense had nothing to lose, so they were coming after us,” coach Empting said of the Sabres’ comeback. “On the defensive side, we just didn’t want to give up anything fast, so we were keeping it underneath.”

The Sabres forced one more punt and took over at their own 42 with 2:25 left. Another pass to Meyer set them up inside the Alexandria 20, but the Cardinals got the stop when they needed it.

“We knew someone had to make a play,” Michael Empting said. “We had to stop them and get the ball back to our offense and have them run the clock out. We knew they weren’t going to quit, and we just had to make a play out there.”

The Cardinals took this season one game at a time. They never wanted to look too far ahead or talk about winning a section championship publicly. They can talk about it now after fighting off a Sartell (6-4) team that had won six straight coming into the night.

“I’ve been waiting for this year since I first strapped on the pads,” Christenson said. “We’ve been talking about going to state ever since we were kids about waist high. It’s a dream come true.”

Up next is the state’s top-ranked and undefeated Elk River. The Elks (10-0) are outscoring teams by an average of 36.2 points per game this season after beating defending state champion St. Michael-Albertville 56-0 on Friday.

The Cardinals know it will be a challenge. They’ll work to be ready for that after enjoying a memorable night against the Sabres for a little while.

“They’re going to enjoy it until Monday,” coach Empting said. “We’ll get them back in on Monday and start getting after it with Elk River. I might give this one a day before getting into Elk River on Sunday. This was a good one to get.”

ALEXANDRIA 0 16 17 7- 40

SARTELL 3 7 8 14 - 32

SCORING - FIRST QUARTER - Sartell - Jordan Och’s 25-yard field goal

SECOND QUARTER - Alexandria - Roste 34-yard pass to Urman; Zach Harstad PAT; Sartell - Christopher Belling 54-yard pass to Trent Meyer; Och PAT; Alexandria - Roste 25-yard pass to Hockert; missed PAT; Alexandria - Harstad 28-yard field goal

THIRD QUARTER - Alexandria - Harstad 37 yard field goal; Alexandria - Roste 9-yard pass to Micah Christenson; Harstad PAT; Alexandria - Roste 37-yard pass to Hockert; Harstad PAT; Sartell - Belling 12-yard pass to Brandan Walz; Belling 2-point conversion throw to Gavin Reitz

FOURTH QUARTER - Alexandria - Christenson 20-yard run; Harstad PAT; Sartell - Devin Vouk 12-yard run; Och PAT; Sartell - Belling 12-yard pass to Meyer; Och PAT