The Cardinals scored in the closing seconds to pull within two points, but were unable to convert the two-point try in a 20-18 title loss, as the Sabres went on to face Totino-Grace in the Class 4A Championship at the Metrodome near the end of the month after a pair of wins at state.

While Alexandria has not faced Sartell since Sept. 5, 2014, history gets thrown out the window entering Friday night's section finals again at SJU.

"I think the game all by itself is going to be exciting," Alexandria head coach Mike Empting said on Tuesday. "We haven't played Sartell in a couple years now and they've been a good program. They made it to the finals a couple times during that time as well, but I feel like the kids feel like it's our time and our opportunity. We've been back to the section finals a few times in the last several years now and we just need to take that step now and get over the hill."

Alexandria (8-1) came into section play as the top seed, pulling past No. 4 Moorhead 37-30 in double overtime on Oct. 29.

No. 2 seed Sartell (6-3) lost its first three games of the season, but has tallied six-straight victories, including a 35-0 beatdown of No. 3 Brainerd in the 8-5A semifinals.

"Their offense definitely took advantage of some short fields (against Brainerd), so I think the biggest thing I can glean is on the offensive side not allowing them the short field, and making them go the distance and earn their way down the field," Empting said. "Defensively, their front four is pretty solid and I think that's where they are most effective. Their guys up front force double teams, are active and create penetration. We've just got to be solid in our blocking assignments on those front guys."

Empting stated that the Sartell head coach Scott Hentges seeks to establish the run game, while passing when necessary. The Sabres' present a unique challenge with a zone stretch scheme from under center and a dual-threat quarterback in senior Chris Belling who looks to get outside the pocket.

Alexandria wants its defensive linemen to fight the stretch action, while remaining active and maintaining the double teams to keep Sartell from reaching the second level.

"We see some zone schemes, but they're usually out of the shotgun, like the zone read with the quarterback as a run option," Empting explained. "(Belling) turns his back with a lot of stretch inside zone and outside zone type stuff. It's a little bit different preparation for us. They have good athletes in the backfield to do it and big physical linemen up front who are able to get good movement, so they've been having some success with that."

In terms of adjusting to the stretch zones, Empting believes it comes down to sustaining leverage on the football, albeit from a different position that the norm.

"Usually we get teams where they're definitely going to go outside or they're definitely going to run it inside. With the stretch zone type of scheme that Sartell appears to be running, it could go outside or it could cut back inside," he said. "They want to reach those guys up front and climb to the second level."

The Sabres' opening three losses versus Rogers and at St. Cloud Tech and Moorhead pitted them back early in the season, but the Cardinals know losses in September are no indication of where a team has progressed.

"I don't like to go back that far. The last two or three games is usually where I go back, because teams evolve as the season moves along," Empting explained. "They learn early on and you talk about those three games Sartell lost — those are three pretty good football teams and all ended up with pretty stellar records."

Alexandria has been thwarted of a state appearance after being knocked out of the section playoffs each of the past four years by Moorhead.

Tonight's matchup will serve as a near-road game for the Cardinals, but Empting expects a strong showing as Alexandria eyes up a potential 5A state berth.

"St. John's is a great venue to watch football, and a great setting for it," he said. "We travel well and it's literally in Sartell's back yard, so I think it will be a great crowd. It should be an exciting atmosphere."