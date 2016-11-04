Junior Keaton Gruber earned his third-overall state bid with a third-place time of 16:24.51 at the Section 8AA meet on Oct. 27 in Little Falls, while freshman Bethany and seventh-grader Aleah Miller will both compete at St. Olaf with section finishes in the top 12.

"To make it out (of sections) as an individual or team is a huge undertaking," Alexandria head coach Travis Hochhalter said. "Give these athletes a ton of credit on listening to their bodies and be willing to put in the work. The accomplishment to make it to the state meet is amazing, but they are not stopping there.

"All three of these individuals are special in their willingness to use the talent they have and extend themselves to make each meet better. We are looking forward to see what they can accomplish here at the end of the season. Alexandria should be very proud of Keaton, Bethany and Aleah."

Both the boys and girls teams placed fifth at the 8AA meet for the Cardinals. For Gruber, making his second-straight individual state appearance after competing alongside his team for a sixth-place finish as a freshman, his expectations as a veteran runner are to run an intelligent race with the aim of a personal best.

"It all starts in the off-season. Keaton has been willing to put in the extra time with miles, stretching, strength training and effort," Hochhalter explained. "His talent, along with his hard work, is deserving of a state appearance. It all starts with attitude and sticking to a plan. Keaton, as a junior, would like to get a personal record at the state meet but I know his sights are to do everything he can to bring a team with him as a senior."

On the girls' side, both of the Millers have guided this year's team as underclassmen.

Building on Bethany's seventh-place finish in 18:57.36 and Aleah's 12th-place time of 19:13.83 in Little Falls, Hochhalter feels the excitement as the sisters prepare for a state trip in conjunction this weekend.

"It is always nice to have some company with you down at the state meet. It is super exciting for these sisters to go down to state together and get some experience down there," he explained. "The way these two are running this late in the season will be fun to see what they can do. They have been pleased with their performances, but are going down to Northfield to continue to improve on their season."

While the high school cross-country season drives individual improvement throughout the fall, it's the section and state meets that bear, by far, the most weight.

For Hochhalter and the Cardinals, however, the emphasis remains on shaving seconds.

"We set our goals as to better ourselves each meet," he said. "There is no difference here; go down and continue to improve on the season."