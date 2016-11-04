Alex runner-up in fall trap league final standings
Alexandria High School finished second in the final standings of the 2016 Minnesota State Fall Clay Target Trap League this season.
Alexandria earned runner-up distinction in the eight-school Class A-Conference 15 with 40,363.5 total points over the five-week season. Buffalo earned the conference title with 41,925 total points, while NRHEG (New Richland, Hartland, Ellendale, Geneva) rounded out the top three with 35,962.5 points.
Alexandria shot the highest total in the final week of the season, notching 9,426 points in the fifth week. Alexandria shot a 49 for its highest weekly score twice during the year, finishing with 319.50 True Team points during those competitions.
CLASS A - CONFERENCE 15 OVERALL STANDINGS — 1. Buffalo - 41,925; 2. Alexandria - 40,363.5; 3. NRHEG - 35,962.5; 4. Northfield - 33,711.5; 5. Eastview - 32,442.5; 6. Park — 29,302; 7. Farmington - 28,827; 8. White Bear Lake - 14,266