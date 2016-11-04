Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Alex runner-up in fall trap league final standings

    By Will Benson Today at 12:00 a.m.

    Alexandria High School finished second in the final standings of the 2016 Minnesota State Fall Clay Target Trap League this season.

    Alexandria earned runner-up distinction in the eight-school Class A-Conference 15 with 40,363.5 total points over the five-week season. Buffalo earned the conference title with 41,925 total points, while NRHEG (New Richland, Hartland, Ellendale, Geneva) rounded out the top three with 35,962.5 points.

    Alexandria shot the highest total in the final week of the season, notching 9,426 points in the fifth week. Alexandria shot a 49 for its highest weekly score twice during the year, finishing with 319.50 True Team points during those competitions.

    CLASS A - CONFERENCE 15 OVERALL STANDINGS — 1. Buffalo - 41,925; 2. Alexandria - 40,363.5; 3. NRHEG - 35,962.5; 4. Northfield - 33,711.5; 5. Eastview - 32,442.5; 6. Park — 29,302; 7. Farmington - 28,827; 8. White Bear Lake - 14,266

    Explore related topics:sportsCardinals2016 Fall Trap League Overall Standings
    Will Benson

    Will Benson is the sports reporter for the Echo Press and Osakis Review newspapers in Douglas County, Minnesota. He graduated from the University of Minnesota, Morris in 2015 and is a Minnesota native, but grew up living in Iowa City, Iowa for 12 years. You can follow him on Twitter at WillBensonEP.

    wbenson@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1230
    Advertisement
    randomness