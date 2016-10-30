Swimming: Cards seventh at CLC championships

A dominant Sartell-St. Stephen program continued its run at the top of the conference as the Sabres ran away with the meet with 637 points. Brainerd was a distant second at 334, and St. Cloud Tech rounded out the top three with 296 points. Alexandria finished with 196 points.

The Cardinals had six top-eight finishes, led by a fifth-place finish from Hannah Eklund in the 100 breaststroke (1:12.99) and Mikayla Meece in the 500 freestyle 5:48.73. Meece also finished seventh in the 200 IM.

The 200-medley team of Meece, Eklund, Morgan Hungness and Ashtyn Molesworth were sixth in 2:01.45. The 200 freestyle relay of Eklund, Kenna Horan, JD Peterson and Molesworth came in seventh in 1:49.17 and Peterson, Cassie Corson, Horan and Meece added an eighth-place finish in 4:02.07 in the 400 freestyle relay.

CLC CHAMPIONSHIP

TEAM STANDINGS - Sartell-St. Stephen - 637; Brainerd - 334; St. Cloud Tech - 296; Sauk Rapids-Rice - 261; Willmar - 222.5; Rocori - 210.5; Alexandria - 196; Fergus Falls - 104; St. Cloud Apollo - 64