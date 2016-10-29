Instead, Jaran Roste’s throw went through the hands of a couple Spuds’ defensive backs and to senior receiver Spencer Hockert for a 73-yard touchdown.

“They both tipped it and it just fell right into my hands,” Hockert said. “I was just booking it from there...that just gave us new life. I can’t even explain it. It was unreal.”

The Cardinals could have tied it with a point after, but a bobbled snap never allowed the kick to get off. In the end, it just added to the dramatics as the two teams went to two overtimes where Roste ran in a 10-yard touchdown.

The Alexandria defense got the stop it needed from there, securing a 37-30 win that punched the Cardinals’ ticket to the 8-5A title game. In the process, they erased the memory of four straight losses to this Moorhead program in the playoffs.

Hockert said he tried not to think about those past games heading into this one. This is a new season. These are different teams, but he admits it’s what everyone talks about leading up to a playoff matchup against the Spuds. They won’t have to talk about it anymore.

“It’s amazing,” Alexandria’s junior receiver Cody Fabor said. “I know we’re going to enjoy this win. It’s a big one. We’ll celebrate this one.”

It looked like it wouldn’t happen through much of the first half. The Cardinals found themselves down 14-0 after Moorhead’s Otis Weah went 78-yards for a touchdown on the first play of the second quarter. On the ensuing kickoff, it was again Hockert who gave his team some life with a 91-yard touchdown return.

Alexandria had a chance to tie it on its next possession, but the Spuds stuffed Roste on a quarterback keeper inside the 1-yard line to keep it a 14-7 game. Just a couple first downs would have flipped the field position back in the Spuds’ favor. Instead, Moorhead drove more than 99 yards for a touchdown on a Weah 20-yard run. That’s how things went to the half with Moorhead leading 21-7.

The Cardinals are never out of a game with their offense, and they kept things close despite never holding a lead until the final 37-30 score. Roste connected with Fabor on a 10-yard screen pass for a touchdown that cut their deficit to 21-14 midway through the third.

Late in the quarter, the Spuds gave Alexandria a gift by attempting a fake punt at their own 24-yard line. Junior Michael Empting tipped the pass and Alexandria took over at the 19. Bryce Ludwig caught a ball down to the 3, and Roste ran it in for the 21-21 tie after a Zach Harstad extra point.

“There were nerves, but the kids never seemed to get rattled,” Alexandria head coach Mike Empting said. “A lot of character was shown by our kids.”

Moorhead showed it too after the Cardinals rallied back. Sam Grove gave his team the lead again at 27-21 with a 5-yard rushing touchdown with 4:42 left. The extra point was blocked, so Alexandria could have won it in regulation on the ensuing Hockert 73-yard reception had they been able to convert their own PAT.

“A lot of things didn’t go our way tonight,” Empting said, “but that tipped ball to Spencer ended up going our way.”

The two teams exchanged field goals in the first overtime from Harstad and Moorhead’s Brady Leach. The Spuds again could have clinched it with an interception in the opening extra session, but another ball went through a defensive player’s hands and to the ground.

In the end, Alexandria made Moorhead pay for missed opportunities.

“Absolutely no doubt entered my mind,” Fabor said of overcoming two 14-point deficits. “I’m just proud of this team for how we responded.”

Their reward is a 8-5A title game showdown with Sartell-St. Stephen (6-3) this Friday at 7 p.m. at St. John’s University. The Sabres dominated Brainerd 35-0 on Saturday.

The Cardinals haven’t played Sartell-St. Stephen since Sept. 5, 2014. They will have a few days to get to know them on tape leading up to Friday’s game. For at least one night, their focus was on celebrating a win over the Spuds.

“I don’t think it could have gone any other way,” Empting said. “Moorhead is playing some good football and our kids showed tremendous character. Double overtime with these two teams seems about right, and the right team won this time.”

ALEXANDRIA 0 7 7 13 3 7 - 37

MOORHEAD 7 14 0 6 3 0 - 30

SCORING - FIRST QUARTER - Moorhead - Sam Grove 2-yard run; Brady Leach PAT

SECOND QUARTER - Moorhead - Weah 78-yard run; Leach PAT; Alexandria - Hockert 91-yard kickoff return; Zach Harstad PAT; Moorhead - Weah 20-yard run; Leach PAT

THIRD QUARTER - Alexandria - Roste 10-yard pass to Faber; Harstad PAT

FOURTH QUARTER - Alexandria - Roste 3-yard run; Harstad PAT; Moorhead - Grove 5-yard run; PAT blocked; Alexandria - Roste 73-yard touchdown pass to Hockert; PAT no good

OVERTIME - Leach 25-yard field goal; Alexandria - Harstad 22-yard field goal

SECOND OVERTIME - Alexandria - Roste 10-yard run; Harstad PAT