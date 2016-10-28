Another round in a rivalry

The Spuds (5-4) wanted another shot at Alexandria after the Cardinals beat them 36-14 when they met on Sept. 9. They will get that opportunity when the two teams kick off on Saturday night at 7 from Alexandria Area High School in the Section 8-5A semifinals.

"This was our goal all season, to get another opportunity to play them," Moorhead coach Kevin Feeney said in an interview with the Forum of Fargo-Moorhead. "They got after us the first time we played them. We're a prideful program and we want to come out and play well and represent Moorhead High School, and we believe in what we do."

The Cardinals echo those same sentiments.

"We're excited for it too," head coach Mike Empting said on Wednesday. "Both teams are excited to play one another and that's a good thing."

It's a chance for the Cardinals to not only punch their ticket to the section championship but to leave some unwanted history in the past. Moorhead has ended Alexandria's season four straight years, the latest coming in last year's 43-11 section title game.

The Cardinals' win in the regular season erased an eight-game losing streak overall to Moorhead, but it doesn't take away the sting of falling in the playoffs in recent years.

"No, I don't think the win got rid of any history," Empting said. "I think the history between the two teams perhaps serves as some motivation."

These are different teams and different situations. Moorhead was the favorite in each of those prior contests. That's changed this time around.

The Cardinals (7-1) come in ranked eighth in the final 5A polls and as the top seed in the section. They average more than 46 points per game. They have had to deal with some injuries to standout players like senior captains Micah Christenson and Will Odland, but Empting feels his guys have grown considerably from the first time these two teams met.

"We like where we're at," he said. "We've come a long ways since the first time we played them. I think we're playing much better defensively and our offense is in a good spot. We've had some things that have forced us to develop depth on the offensive side, which has been good. We're a stronger team."

The Spuds believe they are too. They've added another playmaker with junior running back Cole O'Connell ready to go after missing the matchup with Alexandria in Week 2 due to a groin injury. O'Connell had three touchdowns and 126 yards on just five carries against Bemidji.

"They run the same stuff," Empting said. "Just kind of different personnel in there, but doing the same things they've always done. Probably their one running back, O'Connell, being back there is the most notable change."

Empting said the Cardinals have been working to get back to some basics and fine tune things offensively and defensively. The first-round bye allowed them extra practice time to do those things while teams around the state slugged it out in the rain and cold on Tuesday night.

The Cardinals expected Moorhead would be the team they would face in the semifinals. That's who they got. Both programs are ready for another round in this rivalry.

"I don't think I have to say too much," Empting said. "When you look back at the last three or four seasons, it wouldn't be a football season, I guess, if Moorhead and Alexandria didn't have to play twice a year. Once in the regular season and once in the playoffs."