Junior Keaton Gruber paced the boys and all Cardinal runners with a third-place individual finish in 16:24.51 to cement his spot at state on Nov. 5 at St. Olaf for the second straight season. Joining him will be sisters Bethany and Aleah Miller after Bethany, a freshman, took seventh in 18:57.36 and Aleah, seventh grade, came in 12th (19:13.83).

“The coaches were extremely pleased with the great preparation, great focus, great attitudes

and great effort of these runners,” Alexandria head coach Travis Hochhalter said of his teams. “Our boys and girls knew going in that we are in a very competitive section with only the top-two teams and top-eight individuals advancing to state.”

Willmar and Brainerd secured their spots as teams at St. Olaf on the girls side. Willmar continued its dominant season with just 21 points, while the Warriors were a distant second with 101. Alexandria totaled 166 points in fifth place.

Bemidji and Sartell both finished with 81 points to take the top two spots for the boys and secure their spots at state. The Cardinals had 138 points to earn fifth as a group. Tyler Moore of Little Falls won the meet by almost three seconds over Bemidji’s Isaac Berg in a time of 16:04.83.

“The boys knew they were going to be in some tough competition with many exceptional runners, especially from Bemidji and Sartell, battling for two slots to advance to the state meet,” Hochhalter said. “It was an amazing race to watch with so many talented teams.”

Alexandria’s Kyle Vandertuin (16:52.71) and Jackson Wichtendahl (16:59.33) came in behind Gruber in 18th and 25th place, respectively. Nolan Christenson took 36th in 17:21.32. Blake Johnston was 56th (17:51.75), Ryan Maier 64th (18:06.83) and Ben Bogart 69th (18:11.33) to round out Alexandria’s lineup.

“The boys had confidence and all ran over 30 seconds faster than they did on this same course just four weeks ago,” Hochhalter said. “They truly expected to run well and should be proud of their efforts out there.”

The girls 5K race was won by Willmar’s Sophie Schmitz in 18:27.76. Two of her teammates in Jessa Hanson (18:35.46) and Kayla Rudie (18:46.44) finished close behind her to round out the top three.

“Willmar was the class of the section and many believe are a legit top team at state,” Hochhalter said.

Alexandria senior Megan Shulstad was 39th in a time of 20:40.64 and junior Kylie Larson was 47th (20:54.46). Heavyn Bordak was 61st in 21:19.63. Calley Richardson was 64th (21:26.13) and JeAnna Miller was 70th in 21:48.66 in the last race of her senior year.

Hochhalter was proud of the way his girls ran after coming in ranked in the sixth or seventh position on paper.

“Willmar, Brainerd, Becker, Monticello, Sartell and Moorhead had defeated them soundly more than once,” Hochhalter said. “Alexandria ended up with a great performance of fifth place with many underclass individuals to help us out. Their potential is great. The coaches were so proud of their efforts.”

SECTION 8-AA CROSS COUNTRY

GIRLS TEAM FINISHES - Willmar, 21; Brainerd, 101; Monticello, 125; Becker, 147; Alexandria - 166; Sartell, 170; Moorhead, 174; Bemidji, 220; Rocori, 232; St. Cloud Tech, 262; Thief River Falls, 330; St. Cloud Apollo, 346; Detroit Lakes, 351; Fergus Falls, 364; Sauk Rapids-Rice, 372; Little Falls, 466

BOYS TEAM FINISHES - Bemidji, 81; Sartell, 81; Detroit Lakes, 128; Willmar, 129; Alexandria, 138; Little Falls, 153; Moorhead, 178; Rocori, 188; Brainerd, 204; St. Cloud Apollo, 217; St. Cloud Tech, 330; Becker, 348; Sauk Rapids-Rice, 362; Monticello, 378; Fergus Falls, 414; Thief River Falls, 450