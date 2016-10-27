8-3A volleyball: Bemidji ends Cards' season again

The No. 10 seed Cardinals (10-17) built a 19-17 lead in the first set, using three kills and an ace for a 6-0 run to win the opener 25-17.

No. 7 Bemidji (13-15) retaliated in the second, pulling up to a 13-12 advantage — a lead it would not relinquish for the remainder of the night — with a pair of 25-21 wins in the next two sets.

The Jacks took control in the fourth and final set, running out to a 9-1 lead en route to a 25-19 deciding victory.

"Our opening set was great. The girls were fired up and executed in all areas of the game skill-wise," head coach Becky Schlichting said. "Bemidji came back fired up, as we knew they would. Unfortunately, we just weren't able to rise to that challenge and found ourselves making a few too many unforced errors.

"The Lumberjacks always seem to find that 'fight' mentality when they need it most, and that is exactly what powered them through in last night's match."

Jordyn Lamb led Alexandria with 17 kills, while fellow seniors Abby Pohlen and Syri Williams each recorded 16 digs defensively. Pohlen added nine kills, as Kendra Hardy put down 15. Senior setter Kayla Feldhake dished out 50 assists to go with 17 digs.

"Losing is never a fun way to end the season, but it happens to the majority of kids. Our seniors played in a manner they can, and should be proud of," Schlichting said. "The coaching staff is (proud) and sometimes we can be the most difficult to please. The (seniors) get the opportunity to walk away from their high school volleyball career not with a win, but with the knowledge that they played their role and they played their role well.

"That is something to be proud of. They did not back down and they did not give up. Their continuous fight trickled down to our underclassmen, who also played hard and fought hard. We just found ourselves fighting too much and controlling too little."

Bemidji, which has now faced Alexandria seven times in the playoffs over the past eight seasons, advances to Friday's 8-3A quarterfinals in Willmar for a 7 p.m. match with the No. 2 seed Cardinals (21-6).

"The season as a whole was a bit a of a roller coaster; however, that doesn't mean it wasn't positive," Schlichting said. "Throughout the ups and downs, there were a lot of lessons learned. Some of the lessons were individual and some were team, but I can say with confidence that it was a season of mental and physical growth, which is a big accomplishment.

"Really, that is what we're all about. Growth. If each kid can take something away from this year and apply it later in their athletic careers or personal lives, then there were positive things accomplished."

BEMIDJI 3, ALEXANDRIA 1

(17-25, 25-21, 25-21, 25-19)

ALEXANDRIA — Feldhake - 2 kills, 50 assists, 2 aces, 17 digs, 3 solo blocks; Lamb - 17 kills, 3 digs, 2 solo blocks, 1 block assisted; McKenzie Duwenhoegger - 3 kills, 11 digs; Hardy - 15 kills, 4 digs, 3 solo blocks; Pohlen - 9 kills, 16 digs, 3 solo blocks; Williams - 3 kills, 1 assist, 1 ace, 16 digs; Alana Rodas - 1 ace, 2 digs