    Girls swimming: Cards split at SCSU tri

    By Will Benson Today at 9:20 a.m.

    The Alexandria girls swimming and diving team won one of its two competitions in preparation for the Central Lakes Conference Championship at the St. Cloud State University triangular on Monday night.

    The Cardinals defeated Sauk Rapids-Rice 114-71, but fell to Monticello 125-61 on the night.

    McKenna Horan placed first in the 200 freestyle, while Mikayla Meece secured Alexandria's other win of the night in the 500 freestyle.

    The Cardinals' 200 medley relay of Meece, Hannah Eklund, Morgan Hungness and Jadeya Peterson finished as a runner-up, along with the 200 and 400 freestyle relays of Eklund, Peterson, Horan and Ashtyn Molesworth and Peterson, Horan, Molesworth and Meece, respectively.

    Meece added a second-place time in the 200 IM, as Eklund took second in the 50 freestyle.

    Rachel Kriese led Alexandria with a third-place point total in diving, followed by Joslyn Kent in fourth.

    Molesworth finished third in the 100 breaststroke, while Abby Bartosiewski (100 butterfly), Cassie Corson (100 freestyle) and Savannah Overland rounded out the top results with fourth-place finishes.

    The CLC meet will be held on Saturday at Discovery Middle School in Alexandria. Diving begins at 11 a.m., followed by swimming at 3:30.

    SCSU TRI — Alexandria 114, Sauk Rapids-Rice 71; Monticello 125, Alexandria 61

