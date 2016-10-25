8-5A Football: Cards moving past a loss to Tech

The Cardinals (7-1) jumped right back into things over the fall break, watching video on Thursday. Practice followed on Friday morning. It was back to work with their sights set on a section title.

"I think the kids responded very positively," head coach Mike Empting said last Friday. "I think they were disappointed with the loss but I've been impressed when we came in for video and then had practice (Friday), the kids seem to be doing well."

The Cardinals have an idea of who they might see with the Section 8-5A playoffs officially set. Alexandria earned a bye as the top seed and will face the winner of fourth-seeded Moorhead or fifth-seeded Bemidji (1-7) at home on Oct. 29 at 7 p.m.

The Cardinals beat both teams during the regular season. They took down Moorhead 36-14 on Sept. 9 and the Lumberjacks 69-20 on Oct. 1. The Spuds and Bemidji met up last night, Tuesday, in Moorhead.

Sartell-St. Stephen rallied from an 0-3 start to the season with five straight wins to earn the second seed in the section. The Sabres are allowing just 14.6 points per game to opponents, the lowest of all the teams in the section.

Alexandria and Sartell-St. Stephen didn't meet during the regular season. Brainerd (5-3) is the third seed in the field and took on sixth-seeded St. Cloud Apollo (1-7) in the opener on Tuesday

"Everything panned out about the way we thought it would," Empting said. "It's high school, so they have to play the games, but there's a good chance we'll end up with Moorhead in our first round. Sartell getting the number two seed, they're playing good football. Their schedule kind of lends it to that too."

The Spuds (4-4) won four out of their last six games entering the playoffs. Their only losses came to Brainerd and an 8-0, top-ranked Elk River team.

"We haven't seen really any video on them lately but they picked up some wins," Empting said. "I have to think they're playing a little bit better. I think they had a tough schedule at the beginning of the season, too."

The Cardinals haven't seen Sartell-St. Stephen on the field since Sept. 5, 2014.

"We've seen them just on some scout film from some other teams we've played," Empting said. "They look pretty decent. They run a little bit more of a conventional offensive style than what we've kind of been used to seeing. They've got some good athletes. We're familiar with some of those athletes from seeing them in other sports."

The Sabres and Alexandria have to win their Saturday games in order to meet up in a section championship game that is set for Nov. 4. Perhaps the biggest advantage both teams have is earning the opening-round bye, allowing them some extra rest.

Almost every team is dealing with some sort of injuries this time of year, and the Cardinals are no different. They were without senior 1,000-yard rusher Micah Christenson for the second straight game against Tech. Fellow senior captain, linebacker Will Odland, was also out against the Tigers due to injury. Those are a couple important pieces that Alexandria would love to get back at some point during the playoffs.

"Micah is probably going to be a little longer," Empting said. "He's progressing pretty well, but I still think he's not going to be ready yet for this week. Will is improving right along too. Then we had a couple get banged up in our game against Tech, so we'll wait and see, but there's no doubt not having to prep for a game these last few days and not having one on Tuesday is going to be a tremendous advantage for us."

The Cardinals earned that right by putting together a strong regular season. They're ready to shift focus and try to punch their first trip to the state tournament since 2002.

"I think they're ready to take what they can learn from that Tech game and put it behind them and take those lessons and move forward," Empting said. "That's what I was hoping for and it seems to me that that's exactly the way they are approaching it."