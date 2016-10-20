8-5A Football: Cards to face winner of Spuds, Lumberjacks

The Cardinals beat both teams during the regular season. They took down Moorhead 36-14 on Sept. 9 and the Lumberjacks 69-20 on Oct. 1. The Spuds and Bemidji meet up on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in Moorhead.

Sartell-St. Stephen rallied from an 0-3 start to the season with five straight wins to earn the second seed in the section. The Sabres are allowing just 14.6 points per game to opponents, the lowest of all the teams in the section. Alexandria and Sartell-St. Stephen didn't meet during the regular season.

Brainerd (5-3) is the third seed in the field and will take on sixth-seeded St. Cloud Apollo (1-7) in the opener on Tuesday.

The Section championship is set for Friday, Nov. 4, at a site that is yet to be determined, depending on who advances to the championship.