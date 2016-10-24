Search
    Area volleyball: Section play getting under way

    By Will Benson Today at 1:49 p.m.

    The Alexandria volleyball team opens play as the No. 10 seed on Wednesday night at 7 against No. 7 seed Bemidji (12-15) in the Section 8-3A tournament.

    The Cardinals (10-16) would face No. 2 Willmar (21-6) on the road Friday night at 7 with a win, while Moorhead (21-6) and Sartell (20-6) rounded out the rest of the top seeds with a bye.

    The 8-3A semifinals will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. at the higher seeds, before the section title match on Saturday, Nov. 5 at a neutral site.

    Osakis (14-12) enters the 6AA tournament as the No. 5 seed and will play at No. 4 Albany on Thursday night at 7. A Silverstreaks victory would set up a section quarterfinal match with either top-seed Sauk Centre or No. 8 Long Prairie-Grey Eagle on Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 7 p.m.

    In other area postseason matchups, Brandon-Evansville notched victories in seven of its last eight regular season matches to earn the No. 4 seed in the Section 6A South tournament.

    The Chargers (17-10) open play on Thursday at home against No. 5 Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley at 7 p.m. in Brandon. A win would advance B-E to the subsection semifinals, facing the winner of top-seed Underwood and No. 8 Hancock/No. 9 West Central Area on Friday, Oct. 28 at 6 p.m. in Glenwood.

    On the top half of the subsection bracket, No. 2 Wheaton-Herman-Norcross will face the winner of the play-in match between No. 7 Battle Lake and No. 10 Ortonville in Wheaton, while No. 3 Henning will take on either No. 6 Parkers Prairie or No. 11 Ashby at home in the subsection quarterfinals.

    The Panthers (15-14) kick off the Section 6A tourney with a home match with the Arrows (1-22) on Monday night, along with West Central Area in 6A action at Hancock.

    Minnewaska (6-15) is the No. 6 seed in the 3AA North field, and will face No. 3 New London-Spicer (12-15) on Friday night in New London at 7.

    Will Benson

    Will Benson is the sports reporter for the Echo Press and Osakis Review newspapers in Douglas County, Minnesota. He graduated from the University of Minnesota, Morris in 2015 and is a Minnesota native, but grew up living in Iowa City, Iowa for 12 years. You can follow him on Twitter at WillBensonEP.

    wbenson@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1230
