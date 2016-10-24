Area volleyball: Section play getting under way

The Cardinals (10-16) would face No. 2 Willmar (21-6) on the road Friday night at 7 with a win, while Moorhead (21-6) and Sartell (20-6) rounded out the rest of the top seeds with a bye.

The 8-3A semifinals will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. at the higher seeds, before the section title match on Saturday, Nov. 5 at a neutral site.

Osakis (14-12) enters the 6AA tournament as the No. 5 seed and will play at No. 4 Albany on Thursday night at 7. A Silverstreaks victory would set up a section quarterfinal match with either top-seed Sauk Centre or No. 8 Long Prairie-Grey Eagle on Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 7 p.m.

In other area postseason matchups, Brandon-Evansville notched victories in seven of its last eight regular season matches to earn the No. 4 seed in the Section 6A South tournament.

The Chargers (17-10) open play on Thursday at home against No. 5 Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley at 7 p.m. in Brandon. A win would advance B-E to the subsection semifinals, facing the winner of top-seed Underwood and No. 8 Hancock/No. 9 West Central Area on Friday, Oct. 28 at 6 p.m. in Glenwood.

On the top half of the subsection bracket, No. 2 Wheaton-Herman-Norcross will face the winner of the play-in match between No. 7 Battle Lake and No. 10 Ortonville in Wheaton, while No. 3 Henning will take on either No. 6 Parkers Prairie or No. 11 Ashby at home in the subsection quarterfinals.

The Panthers (15-14) kick off the Section 6A tourney with a home match with the Arrows (1-22) on Monday night, along with West Central Area in 6A action at Hancock.

Minnewaska (6-15) is the No. 6 seed in the 3AA North field, and will face No. 3 New London-Spicer (12-15) on Friday night in New London at 7.