The two programs came in averaging more than 90 points a game between them. In the end, it was the defenses that made the biggest difference in a 26-19 win for St. Cloud Tech that secured a North Central Red District title for the Tigers.

"Both defenses played extremely well," Alexandria quarterback Jaran Roste said. "Going into the game if you would have told me that we would hold them to 26, I would have thought we'd win this game. Tech's defense, give them credit. They're a great defense."

The Tigers (8-0) held the Cardinals (7-1) to their lowest point total of the season but still had to rally in the fourth quarter after Alexandria took a 16-13 lead with 5:55 left. Roste punched in a 2-yard touchdown run to cap off a long drive that featured two big first-down catches by senior receiver John Urman.

The Tigers took over at their own 41-yard line on the ensuing possession. Tech quarterback Chris Backes finished with 168 yards passing and 128 rushing on 28 carries. None were bigger than a 5-yard scamper into the end zone with 2:53 left that gave his team the lead back at 20-16 after the extra point.

"We were really struggling offensively all night," Backes said. "They were doing a great job of taking away our bread and butter in the run and pass game, but we knew we had the firepower on offense to put a drive together to win. We just had to execute and stop beating ourselves, and we did that that drive."

The go-ahead possession was aided by a helmet-to-helmet penalty called on Alexandria. Instead of 4th-and-7, the 15-yard infraction moved the Tigers to 1st-and-10 at the Cardinals' 18.

It also left Alexandria head coach Mike Empting upset after the game after hearing from his coaches who had watched the replay and didn't believe it was helmet-to-helmet contact.

"I just didn't feel like the kids decided it completely tonight," Empting said. "I'm not taking anything away from Tech. They played great. They're a really good football team. You don't get to 8-0 by accident, but that was a really big call. You got to make sure you get that one right."

The Cardinals still had plenty of time to change the outcome. They took over near their own 30 with more than two and a half minutes left.

Roste went to pass early in the possession and didn't have anybody open before running. Tech defenders got to him with a big hit that knocked the ball loose. It was recovered by the Tigers at the 32, eventually setting up a game-clinching 15-yard run by Backes with 28 seconds left. It was the third fumble lost for the Cardinals, who lost the turnover battle 3-1.

"I just tried to tuck it and make a play with it," Roste said. "I took a hit and the ball didn't bounce our way. I think that's one of the first games where we've been in the negative in the turnover battle. When you're playing a good team like Tech, that's going to be something that's a determining factor, and we lost that battle this game."

The Cardinals still gave themselves a chance despite falling behind 13-0 in the first quarter. The Tigers have a big weapon in 6-foot, 7-inch, 220-pound receiver Brevyn Spann-Ford. The senior snatched away two jump balls for touchdowns on plays of 12 and 31 yards.

"It's a huge luxury to have a wide receiver who's as big and fast as he is," Backes said. "He's a great basketball player, great football player. Definitely going to be Division I and able to play at the next level."

The Cardinals did their best to have two defenders watching him most of the night. He still finished with seven catches for 108 yards. A couple of those were finger-tip grabs that extended drives when Tech needed him most.

"He made some really tough catches," Empting said. "He's a big kid that can catch the ball. The best you can do is have him defended so that he appears covered and the quarterback doesn't want to make that throw. I think for the most part, we did that. Even that one touchdown was into coverage. They just threw it up higher than we could get."

The Tigers were committed to stopping an Alexandria running game that was without 1,000-yard rusher Micah Christenson for the second straight week due to injury. They did that, holding the Cardinals to 72 yards rushing.

Roste threw the ball 45 times, completing 27 for 294 yards and a second-quarter touchdown pass to Cody Faber. Faber had a huge night with 14 catches and 147 yards.

Kicker Zach Harstad also had a late 35-yard field goal, and Tyson Hoelscher added points defensively with a sack in the end zone for a safety. The Tigers still found ways to keep an explosive Alexandria offense out of the end zone much of the night.

"I don't think you can take away from how effective Tech's defense played," Empting said. "We had our arsenal. Tech played well on defense."

The Cardinals wanted an 8-0 regular-season and a district championship in front of a packed home crowd. It didn't happen, but it doesn't affect their playoff outlook.

Alexandria will still be the top seed in the 8-5A playoffs and get an opening-round bye. The Cardinals' first game will be Oct. 29 at home.

"(This game) was big and we wanted to win that title, but we didn't," Alexandria senior linebacker Quintin Kluver-Longfellow said after being in on 23 tackles. "The biggest thing is moving on from it, learning from it and coming back to practice with an attitude that we're going to go far into the playoffs."

The Tigers, out of Section 6-5A, are the type of team that the Cardinals will have to beat to make a deep playoff run. Getting tested, even in a tough loss, is something they hope can help them as they shift focus to trying to win a section title.

"I think our kids are pretty resilient," Empting said. "I think the senior leadership on the team is really good. I think it's going to sting. We were talking that it just doesn't come around every year that you have the opportunity to go through the regular season without a loss. That would have been something special for these seniors to have. It was really close; closer even than the scoreboard indicates."

ALEXANDRIA 0 7 0 12 - 19

ST. CLOUD TECH 13 0 0 13 - 26

TOTALS - Alexandria - Total offense - 77-366; Passing - 294; Rushing - 72; First downs - 24; Turnovers - 3; Penalties - 2-20; St. Cloud Tech - Total offense - 87-365; Passing - 167; Rushing - 198; First downs - 23; Turnovers - 1; Penalties - 5-43

ALEXANDRIA OFFENSE - Passing - Roste - 27-45, 294 yards, TD; Rushing - Roste - 16-35, TD; Faber - 11-30; Hoelscher - 2-7; Receiving - Faber - 14-147, TD; Spencer Hockert - 8-84; Urman - 2-25; Hoelscher - 2-21; Thomas Anderson - 1-17

ALEXANDRIA DEFENSE - Kluver-Longfellow - 23 tackles; Bryce Ludwig - 6 tackles; Gavin Hvezda - 7 tackles; Robert Anderson - 6 tackles; Hoelscher - 5 tackles, sack, TFL; Dan Oberg - 7 tackles; Michael Empting - 5 tackles, TFL, fumble recovery; Mac Somerville - 5 tackles, sack, TFL; Brock Erdman - 4 tackles, TFL; Faber - 1 tackle; Preston Buechler - 4 tackles; Nathan Lusty - 4 tackles; Jay Kohls - 2 tackles, TFL; Grant Storm - 2 tackles

KICKING - Harstad - 1-1 FG, 2-2 PAT