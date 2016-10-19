Cross Country: Five Cards among All-CLC runners

The girls came home with a third-place finish after tallying 95 points, while the Alexandria boys finished fourth with 92.

The race was run at the Blackberry Ridge Golf Course, a new venue for all racers that Alexandria head coach Travis Hochhalter said was not producing particularly fast times with the rolling hills.

"The Alexandria teams were ready for their competition and had some good team performances for the season," Hochhalter said. "In addition, there were a few season-best times."

Junior Keaton Gruber led all Cardinal runners with a seventh-place finish to pace the boys in 16:52.9. Kyle Vandertuin wasn't far behind in 10th place (16:59.7), while Jackson Wichtendahl was 14th in 17:10.3. All three earned all-conference honors.

Nolan Christenson was honorable-mention All-CLC after coming in 22nd (17:32.3) and Blake Johnston rounded out the scoring for the team in 39th place (18:22.4). Patrick Chromey (42nd, 18:35.2) and Nic Chromey (58th, 19:30.2) finished off the varsity lineup.

Sartell-St. Stephen (49 points) won the CLC championship on the boys side behind a 1-2 finish from Ryan Fernholz (16:21.6) and Alex Nemeth (16:29.9). Willmar was second with 71 points and Rocori rounded out the top three with 87 points.

"The boys varsity race showed how tough our conference and sections are in cross country," Hochhalter said. "Sartell took a commanding lead and never looked back and Willmar and Rocori ran well to edge us out."

The Alexandria girls were once again paced by the Miller sisters. Bethany, a freshman, took ninth place overall in a 5K time of 19:33.3, while Aleah, a seventh grader, was 12th in 19:53.3. Both earned all-conference honors for those finishes.

Senior Megan Shulstad (23rd, 21:04.4) and junior Kylie Larson (24th, 21:15.5) were honorable-mention All-CLC finishers. Eighth grader Heavyn Bordak rounded out the Cardinals' scoring in 27th place in 21:21.1, while seniors Jeanna Miller (40th, 22:10.9) and Camille Johnson (42nd, 22:20.9) also ran varsity.

"The girls did awesome," Hochhalter said. "It was great to see them really step up and show nice improvement and have a great conference race. Bethany and Aleah Miller taking charge at that race and being all-conference is awesome. Megan Shulstad really stepped up, running a great time. It was nice to have other runners up running well, too."

Willmar put on a dominant showing with only 17 points among its top-five runners. Brainerd was a distant second at 74 points, while Sartell-St. Stephen finished fourth with 102 points.

Alexandria will have nine days off to prepare for the next championship meet when the Section 8AA field meets in Little Falls on Oct. 27 to determine who will run at the state meet.

"I feel the boys have a better race coming and it will be fun for them to be fighting for some of those eight spots to go to the state meet," Hochhalter said. "Will be fun to see how the team progresses these next 10 days. Keaton Gruber, Jackson Wichtendahl and Kyle Vandertuin are up in that big group of kids in our section that have the opportunity to go to state. Plan is to run our perfect race and see what happens. It will be fun to see if our four and five runners can have a breakthrough race and believe in themselves and finish the season with a personal best."

CLC CHAMPIONSHIP MEET

GIRLS VARSITY RESULTS - Willmar - 17; Brainerd - 74; Alexandria - 95; Sartell-St. Stephen - 102; Rocori - 130; St. Cloud Tech - 145; St. Cloud Apollo - 185; Sauk Rapids-Rice - 203; Fergus Falls - 236

BOYS VARSITY RESULTS - Sartell-St. Stephen - 49; Willmar - 71; Rocori - 87; Alexandria - 92; Brainerd - 122; St. Cloud Apollo - 132; Sauk Rapids-rice - 173; St. Cloud Tech - 190; Fergus Falls - 240