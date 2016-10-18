“We have not had the best record and we’ve got to look beyond that. We just said the regular season is over, took a deep breath and its playoff time,” head coach Becky Schlichting said. ‘Thank goodness we started high and ended high; we just need to carry that on from there.”

The Cardinals (10-16, 6-6 Central Lakes), fresh off a road win at St. Cloud Apollo this past Thursday, controlled the final set over the visiting Tigers (13-11, 5-7 CLC) for a 25-14 win.

Junior Alana Rodas won the opening set with an ace at 25-19 before Alexandria edged Tech 25-22 in the second with a quick tap kill in the middle by senior Abby Pohlen, joining setter Kayla Feldhake, libero Syri Williams and outside hitter Jordyn Lamb in likely their final home match as Cardinals.

“Our seniors are exceptional. They’re an honest and hardworking crew; they’re fierce and they’re feisty,” Schlichting said. “They are learning to channel that and they’re learning to use that in a way to help our underclassmen.”

Schlichting points to her four seniors’ mentality as a top attribute. If the coaching staff is not challenging and pushing this group of upperclassmen, remaining status quo doesn’t fly.

“If I showed up at game time and didn’t get after them, they wouldn’t be happy and they would not be satisfied,” she said. “That’s refreshing to me as a coach – they’re pretty special.”

Sophomore Kendra Hardy led Alexandria with nine kills, while Pohlen and sophomore McKenzie Duwenhoegger contributed eight and seven kills, respectively.

“It feels so good to be back fully healthy. It’s also a confidence thing coming back, knowing that you can come back off an injury better than you were before,” Duwenhoegger explained after returning to full health this week after battling a long-winded injury throughout the season.

“We just knew we had to win this game coming into playoffs to help our seed. We (treated) this like a must-win game so that we could go into sections with that confidence and that energy. We’ve played these other girls before and they are definitely beatable teams; we just have to play our hardest and the best we can.”

Alexandria is currently among a jumble in the lower half of the section standings, sitting at No. 82 in the QRF rankings. Other teams slightly ahead of the Cardinals entering the night included No. 79 Becker and No. 80 Big Lake.

While Alexandria will most likely open section play away from home, Tuesday’s regular season finale can serve as a launching point – given the team can continue its sharp execution.

“We really hope this is a statement win where we can go into playoffs with confidence,” Schlichting said. “We just need to control those unforced errors. You look at our first set tonight – Tech had 19 point and we handed them 11 of them. It’s just learning from the first one and not continuing to dish them back.”

Regardless of where Alexandria is placed within the playoff picture, chances are strong a potential early matchup with one of the top seeds in Moorhead, Willmar or Sartell-St. Stephen will present itself.

In order to replace the memory of a season of peaks and valleys, the Cardinals will need their play at a premium come sections, whoever the opposition.

“I’m thinking the highest we could probably get is the nine seed unless something crazy happens,” Schlichting said. “Bottom line is we’re going to have to beat all the teams to get where we want to get; we just need to make sure we’re focused and that our mindset is where it needs to be.”

ALEXANDRIA 3, ST. CLOUD TECH 0

(25-19, 25-22, 25-14)