8A girls soccer: Sabres fend off Cards in section semis

The Cardinals found themselves down 2-0 in that game before storming back to win 3-2 in a shootout. That sent them to the semifinals against top-seeded Sartell, where the Sabres won a 1-0 game to put an end to a memorable run for Alexandria.

It marks the fourth straight season that Sartell-St. Stephen will play for the section crown.

"They played a good game," Alexandria head coach Tom Roos said of his girls. "The first time we played them it was 1-0. Granted, this time we did not have a ton of opportunities, but we were creating more opportunities than we did the first time around. I think we showed improvement. Sartell is just a very tough team all around."

The Cardinals wouldn't let the Sabres run away. Sartell's only goal came late in the first half when Maia Trombley worked to an open spot from 15 yards out before receiving a pass and putting it into the corner of the net.

"They were dominating the first half," Roos said. "We had very little offensive opportunities, but we were able to keep them off the scoreboard for the most part."

Alexandria's best chance for the equalizer came midway through the second half when the Cardinals were awarded a penalty kick.

"The second half, we came out attacking and for six or eight minutes we kept it in their half and put on a great deal of pressure," Roos said. "We forced them into taking a foul and earning a penalty kick."

Senior Tessa Knoblach got the shot. She had connected on one of the shootout goals in Detroit Lakes a couple days earlier. This time, Sartell-St. Stephen goalkeeper Sara Wiggins made the save to keep the shutout intact.

"(Tessa) did a great job," Roos said. "She had the right placement and didn't quite get enough on it, and the goalkeeper made a nice save. That really took the wind out of our sails. We had a hard time mounting an attack after that."

Alexandria's senior goalie, Emma Ziegler, allowed just the one goal and took the tough-luck loss.

"Emma played absolutely phenomenal, making some great saves coming way out of her net to punch a few balls away," Roos said. "She kept us in the game and played just an incredibly strong game."

Roos didn't fault the effort of any of his players after the loss. The Sabres (13-4-2) are the top-seeded team in the section for a reason as they earned the right to play the South's second-seeded St. Cloud Apollo after the Eagles beat East Grand Forks on Tuesday. The section championship is set for Thursday at 7 p.m. at St. Cloud State University.

The Cardinals finished their season 8-7-4, including wins in six of their last eight contests.

"We started out the season with a lot of big holes to fill from kids who left the previous year," Roos said. "Right away our first game, one of our senior captains, McKenzie Revering, goes down with a torn ACL and is out for the season. I think for a number of games, we were trying to put the pieces of the puzzle together and figure out what would work."

Alexandria found answers to many of those questions and made things tough on opponents over the final few weeks of the season. That's what Roos hopes his players remember after a close loss to the Sabres in the section semifinals.

"I was telling the girls tonight, look at where we came and look at how far we got," he said. "We were in the section semis against the top team in the section and giving them a run for their money. Back in August, if anyone would have said we would have been in that situation, everyone would have said they were crazy. I think it is a testimony to how much the team improved and how much they came together."