Tennis: Ronning, Peterson finish third at 8AA Tourney

The Cardinals’ duo opened up with a 6-3, 6-0 win over Taylor Pawlicki and Anna Ritchie of Becker. That took them to a semifinal match against St. Cloud Tech’s Rebekah Zwiener and Anne Bowe. The Tigers’ duo dropped the first set but stormed back with a 2-6, 6-3, 6-1 win to punch its ticket to the championship match.

Ronning and Peterson bounced back by beating Lydia Morrell and Jordyn Swoboda of Willmar, 6-1, 6-3, in the third-place match.

“It was disappointing to lose the to the Tigers,” Alexandria head coach Dave Ronning said. “But they had played doubles together all season long. They made the adjustments, and we did nothing to put ourselves in a position to fight back. It spelled the end of our chances to go on to the state tournament. It was an overall good experience for the girls and they got to end the season with a win, and a third-place metal.”

Alexandria’s Jamie Lanoue also took part in the singles portion of the section tournament on Saturday. She came in as the fourth seed from the North Subsection and matched up against the South’s top-seeded Ashley Tarrolly of St. Cloud Tech. Tarrolly cruised in a 6-0, 6-1 match that ended the season for Lanoue.

“Although the score was lopsided, Jamie did a lot of good things in the match,” D. Ronning said. “She handled Ashley's tough serve very well. She served well herself, and she hit some nice passing shots. It was a good experience for Jamie and it will benefit her in many ways come next tennis season.”