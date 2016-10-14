“That opening drive to start the second half where we go 80 yards and punch it in to go up 21-0, I thought that was a big boost for us,” Alexandria head coach Mike Empting said. “That lit a fire on our sideline. At the same time, I think it kind of took the wind out of their sail a little bit, too.”

It was the first of three straight scoring drives for the Cardinals in the third quarter. That was plenty for an Alexandria defense that played perhaps its best game of the season. The Spartans totaled just 227 yards to more than 400 yards for Alexandria’s offense.

Rocori’s best chance to score came in the second quarter when they drove more than 90 yards before Alexandria got a stop inside the five. That kept it a 14-0 game and gave the Cardinals all the momentum heading into the break.

“They did a great job,” Empting said of his defense. “Huge goal line stand there right at the end of the first half. That was a tremendous confidence booster heading into the second half. If they punch that in and make it 14-7, that could change the complexion of the game. We were right on everything all night. It was a big step forward from last week. I’m just proud of the way our guys played on both sides of the ball, really. Rocori is a good football team.”

Alexandria has had a tendency of leaving good teams in the dust this season. The Cardinals have now outscored opponents 354-172 through their seven wins.

Senior quarterback Jaran Roste is finding his groove as the season winds down. He rushed for three touchdowns and threw for two more.

Roste ran for a 9-yard score to get his team on the board in the first quarter before connecting with Spencer Hockert on a 21-yard touchdown later in the first. Hockert had a big day catching the ball with nine receptions and more than 100 yards.

Roste punched in touchdown runs of 3 and 7 yards in the third quarter. Then on a 4th-and-goal from the 14, he found Cody Faber for a touchdown that helped make it 35-0 after Zach Harstad’s fifth straight extra point of the night.

“(Jaran) really had a nice game,” Empting said. “He took what the defense gave us, was smart with the football. He spread it around and was sharp with his passes. He threw it really well into a tough wind.”

Faber also came up big after moving into the starting backfield in place of the injured Micah Christenson. The junior ran for more than 200 yards on 21 carries to help the Cardinals’ offense continue to dominate.

“We knew Cody was a good athlete,” Empting said. “He was out there as a starter at the slot position before and moving him to running back, we were pretty sure we weren’t going to miss a beat at that spot. Cody’s a great player, and our offensive line just did a wonderful job again. Cody was great, but that doesn’t surprise us.”

The win sets up a highly-anticipated matchup between two undefeated teams on Wednesday night in the regular-season finale. St. Cloud Tech improved to 7-0 on Friday by beating Willmar 28-14.

The Tigers will be at Alexandria Area High School for a 7 p.m. kickoff. It’s a matchup of two teams in the top 10 of the Class 5A rankings in what should be a playoff atmosphere before the playoffs officially start less than a week later.

“I think it’s going to be all that it’s cracked up to be,” Empting said. “Tech has a good team. You don’t go through the schedules that we play and get to 7-0 by accident. They’re talented. They have weapons on the offensive side and athletes on defense…we’re playing really well against some good football teams right now. It should be a great game.”

ALEXANDRIA 14 0 21 0 – 35

ROCORI 0 0 0 0 – 0

SCORING – FIRST QUARTER – Roste 9-yard run; Harstad extra point; Roste 21-yard pass to Spencer Hockert; Harstad extra point

SECOND QUARTER – No scoring

THIRD QUARTER – Alexandria – Roste 3-yard run; Harstad extra point; Alexandria – Roste 7-yard run; Harstad extra point; Alexandria – Roste 14-yard pass to Faber; Harstad extra point

FOURTH QUARTER – No scoring