Girls swimming: Alex posts strong performance versus Fergus

The Cardinals controlled all three relays on the night against the Otters. Mikayla Meece, Abby Eck, Morgan Hungness and Jadeya Peterson won the opening 200 medley in 2:05.91, before Peterson, Hungness, Ashtyn Molesworth and Meece claimed first in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:53.07.

Peterson, McKenna Horan, Molesworth and Hannah Eklund closed the evening with a first-place time of 4:06.77 in the 400 freestyle relay.

Horan added a pair of top times in the 200 freestyle (2:10.54) and 100 backstroke (1:07.91). Eklund took first in the 50 freestyle in 27.47 seconds, while Molesworth won the 100 freestyle in 1:01.26 as Cassie Corson was the runner-up. Meece recorded the fastest time in the 500 freestyle in 5:48.12, followed by Peterson in second.

Hattie Galloway also won the 100 breaststroke after the Cardinals had wrapped up the meet with a time of 1:18.81. Abby Bartosiewski added a second-place finish in the 100 butterfly at 1:11.72, as Rachel Kriese took second in the diving portion with 196.15 points.

ALEXANDRIA 97, FERGUS FALLS 74

ALEXANDRIA TOP FIVE — 200 MEDLEY RELAY - M. Meece, Eck, Hungness, Peterson - first, 2:05.91; Addison Rodel, Sydney Weigel, Savannah Overland, Kelby Olson-Rodel - third, 2:09.64; Anna Dokter, Galloway, Grace Karrow, Bartosiewski - fourth, 2:11.74

200 FREESTYLE - Horan - first, 2:10.54; Molesworth - second, 2:12.29; Eklund - third, 2:44.06

200 IM - M. Meece - first, 2:29.59; Eck - third, 2:36.92; Dokter - fifth, 2:46.67

50 FREESTYLE - Eklund - first, 27.47; Corson - second, 28.16; Olson-Rodel - third, 28.41

DIVING - Kriese - second, 196.15; Joslyn Kent - fourth, 165.45; Carley Ford - 163.60

100 BUTTERFLY - Bartosiewski - second, 1:11.72; Overland - third, 1:14.15; Olson-Rodel - fourth, 1:14.50

100 FREESTYLE - Molesworth - first, 1:01.26; Corson - second, 1:02.93; Hungness - third, 1:03.45

500 FREESTYLE - M. Meece - first, 5:48.12; Peterson - second, 6:12.48; Chantell Bergquist - fourth, 6:26.40

200 FREESTYLE RELAY - Peterson, Hungness, Molesworth, M. Meece - first, 1:53.07; Olson-Rodel, Galloway, Karrow, Corson - third, 1:54.77; Staci Nohl, Overland, Eck, Weigel - fourth, 2:00.27

100 BACKSTROKE - Horan - first, 1:07.91; Dokter - fourth, 1:12.35

100 BREASTSTROKE - Galloway - first, 1:18.81; Eck - second, 1:19.23; Weigel - fourth, 1:21.70

400 FREESTYLE RELAY - Peterson, Horan, Molesworth, Eklund - first, 4:06.77; Corson, Rodel, Hungness, Bartosiewski - second, 4:20.32; Dokter, Karrow, Kaitlyn Meece, Overland - third, 4:22.63