The Cardinals (9-16, 5-6 CLC) controlled the final and opening sets with 25-11 and 25-12 wins. The Eagles (3-13, 1-10 CLC) won the second 26-24, but Alexandria responded with a 25-18 victory to regain the advantage.

“(We) came out with enthusiasm, positivity, and determination right away in set one,” head coach Becky Schlichting said. “Although the Eagles were able to work hard, catching us off-guard a bit in the second set, we battled back and sealed the victory with strength in the fourth set. Apollo put forth quality effort, never giving up and playing back some unexpected balls. They are a program that continues to improve and grow each year. In the end, however, our balanced and powerful attack was too much for the Eagles to handle.”

Abby Pohlen had a team-high 14 kills to go with eight digs and four blocks at the net, while Jordyn Lamb put down 13 kills. Pohlen was 24 of 27 on hitting attempts, as Lamb finished 23 of 27. Kayla Feldhake controlled distribution with 50 assists and added eight digs, as Syri Williams led the team defensively with nine digs and provided three aces from the service line.

Alexandria closes out the regular season at home against St. Cloud Tech for Senior Night on Tuesday at 7. The Tigers are 10-8 overall and 5-6 in CLC play.

ALEXANDRIA 3, ST. CLOUD APOLLO 1

(25-12, 24-26, 25-18, 25-11)

ALEXANDRIA — Feldhake - 4 kills, 50 assists, 1 ace, 8 digs; Lamb - 13 kills, 4 digs; Mya Lesnar - 1 kill; Mac Duwenhoegger - 7 kills, 6 digs; Kendra Hardy - 9 kills, 2 aces, 2 digs, 1 block; Pohlen - 14 kills, 1 ace, 8 digs, 4 blocks; Williams - 2 kills, 3 aces, 9 digs; Alana Rodas - 2 aces, 2 digs