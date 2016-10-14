Alex football: Path to perfect runs through Rocori

Alexandria won't take the Spartans lightly after they spoiled the Cardinals' homecoming last season in a 24-15 game. The Spartans went all the way to the Class 4A state semifinals in 2015 and are having another nice season after beating Bemidji 27-7 last week.

"They run a zone scheme very similar to what we run offensively," Alexandria head coach Mike Empting said. "They have a tall, 6 foot 8 inch receiver who's obviously going to pose some challenges for us. We don't have very many d-backs who are that tall, but it's going to be good practice for the next week when we go against Tech's receivers."

There aren't many teams in the state who have the length in their secondary to match that of Rocori's Derek Thompson. Quarterback Connor Schoborg connected with the senior receiver for a touchdown last week and knows where his safety valve is at all times.

Empting said the Cardinals will go about their business like they normally do when it comes to developing a game plan defensively. He also knows they need to be aware of where Thompson is on the field, especially inside the red zone when his height can become even more of a factor.

"His size for us to match up with, that's going to be the biggest challenge," Empting said. "Six feet 8 is 6 feet 8, and unless you have 6 foot 3 or 6 foot 4 guys who can jump like that ... it's going to be a challenge for us. Our biggest d-back back there is maybe 6 foot 1. We're going to have to be ready for that and plan accordingly."

The Cardinals have their own set of challenges facing them this week. Senior running back and leading rusher Micah Christenson isn't expected to play against Rocori after suffering a leg injury at Brainerd on Saturday.

Junior Cody Faber filled in for him admirably through the final two quarters against the Warriors as he rushed for 107 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries. Faber has made an impact with this offense as a receiver this season. Now he'll be asked to move to the backfield and make a similar impact. If there is a position group that can afford to temporarily lose a player to add to another, it might be at receiver where the Cardinals have a lot of depth.

"There's guys we can move around there, but you get to this point and you can't underestimate the experience those guys have had on the field," Empting said. "That's going to be the biggest challenge. Micah has been our coach on the field, giving the little insights that he's been able to garner this season to Cody and trying to really give him some experience beyond his time he's been out there."

Empting is confident that this offense will keep putting up points in a hurry. The Cardinals are the highest scoring team at the Class 5A level at 53.2 points per game. They are sixth in scoring regardless of class, behind only Marshall (53.7) in 4A and 9-man teams in Spring Grove (55.7), Grand Meadow (62.5), Cleveland (58.8) and Edgerton-Ellsworth (54.7).

"Like I've said before, our guys up front are doing really a terrific job for us right now," Empting said. "I think as long as those guys keep playing well, Cody has definitely shown that he's capable with the football. We've got our receivers out there and (quarterback) Jaran (Roste) is distributing it."

A win over Rocori would set up a potential winner-takes-all game for the North Central (Red) District title against St. Cloud Tech (6-0) at AAHS next Wednesday. The Tigers face a 1-5 Willmar team this week.

"We're to that point where things are starting to heat up," Empting said. "It's going to really start feeling like that playoff atmosphere before too long."