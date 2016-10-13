Girls soccer: Cards coast with five goals in 8A opener

The third-seeded Cardinals (7-6-4) were unable to manufacture enough movement in the attacking third on the road in the Lakers’ 2-0 win early in the season on Aug. 27, but in Thursday’s playoff opener with the sixth-seeded Storm (3-10-1), a surplus of offense was on display.

“We’re finishing a lot better on our goals now in the season, whereas (earlier) we would take a lot of shots but couldn’t find finishing touches,” senior Elise Anderson said, who scored early in the second half to extend the lead to 4-0. “This game was a good game to set the motion for us to get the ball rolling and we’re capable of scoring.”

Sophomore forward McKenna Ellingson wasted little time getting the Cardinals on the board, striking a rising shot from the edge of the box – arcing over West Ottertail United junior goalkeeper Paige Schultz into the upper left corner of the net in the fifth minute.

Senior Tessa Knoblach got in on the action in the 22nd minute, beating her defender via the outside down the left sideline before a low bouncer trickled past Schultz from 10 yards out.

Knoblach added her second goal of the night with 11 seconds left in the match on a scramble for possession.

“Madi (Gay) passed it and it kind of knocked off the other team and I just took it, slid on the ground and it went into the corner,” Knoblach explained. “We definitely had the mindset of just going out there and playing really aggressive, and we definitely just brought that right away.”

With five and half minutes remaining in the first, junior midfielder Kaia Illies connected with a cutting Kaye Paschka, as the sophomore split a pair of frozen Storm defenders and converted with a toe poke into the lower right corner to extend the Cardinals’ lead to 3-0.

Only forty seconds into the second half, Anderson found the back of the net, before Knoblach’s second finish as Alexandria rolled to the lopsided win.

“It happened really fast and was just kind of in the moment. I was a little farther out and it went to the far corner post,” Anderson said on her score. “It’s so great to play with such a great group of girls who all just went out and played their hardest. We knew we would all go out and play for each other, and play for ourselves too.”

Prior to the Cardinals’ 3-0 loss at Brainerd this past Friday, senior goalkeeper Emma Ziegler had recorded four-straight shutouts.

While she was tested in limited fashion in Thursday’s section win, Alexandria knows it will rely on another solid start in net from Ziegler for Saturday night’s quarterfinal matchup at Detroit Lakes (9-7-1) at 6.

“She’s very accountable and she’s always there,” Anderson said. “She’s a great captain because she is level-headed and does her job.”

The Cardinals suffered an emotional blow early in the regular season, as senior McKenzie Revering went down for the season with a torn ACL.

Although Revering has been unable to join her teammates on the pitch, she’s still close of mind with this group of 14 seniors.

“Losing Rev was really hard – she was a really good defenseman – but while losing her we all came together,” Knoblach explained. “We all have little pink beads on our cleats to keep her on the field with us, even though she can’t be out there with us.”