The Alexandria boys and girls soccer teams know where they will open up the playoffs after the 8A subsections were set by the QRF on Wednesday.

The Alexandria girls (6-6-4) got the third seed in the North half and will host sixth-seeded West Ottertail United (3-9-1) at 7 p.m. on Thursday at AAHS. The winner of that game takes on the winner of second-seeded Detroit Lakes (8-7-1) and seventh-seeded Crookston (2-13-1) at the high seed on Saturday.

East Grand Forks (9-4-3) got the first seed in the North, while Sartell-St. Stephen (10-4-2) is the top seed in the South half.

The Alexandria boys got the sixth seed in the South half of the bracket. The Cardinals (6-9-1) will open up at third-seeded Sartell-St. Stephen (7-9) on Thursday at 5 p.m. The winner of that takes on the winner of second-seeded St. Cloud Apollo (8-8) and seventh-seeded Sauk Rapids-Rice (4-10-2) on Saturday at the high seed.

St. Cloud Cathedral got the top seed in the 8A South after an 11-4-1 regular season. Bemidji (14-2) earned that top seed in the North half of the field.