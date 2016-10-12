Soccer playoffs set: Alex girls open at home, boys at Sartell
The Alexandria boys and girls soccer teams know where they will open up the playoffs after the 8A subsections were set by the QRF on Wednesday.
The Alexandria girls (6-6-4) got the third seed in the North half and will host sixth-seeded West Ottertail United (3-9-1) at 7 p.m. on Thursday at AAHS. The winner of that game takes on the winner of second-seeded Detroit Lakes (8-7-1) and seventh-seeded Crookston (2-13-1) at the high seed on Saturday.
East Grand Forks (9-4-3) got the first seed in the North, while Sartell-St. Stephen (10-4-2) is the top seed in the South half.
The Alexandria boys got the sixth seed in the South half of the bracket. The Cardinals (6-9-1) will open up at third-seeded Sartell-St. Stephen (7-9) on Thursday at 5 p.m. The winner of that takes on the winner of second-seeded St. Cloud Apollo (8-8) and seventh-seeded Sauk Rapids-Rice (4-10-2) on Saturday at the high seed.
St. Cloud Cathedral got the top seed in the 8A South after an 11-4-1 regular season. Bemidji (14-2) earned that top seed in the North half of the field.