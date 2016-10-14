The 2011 Jefferson High School graduate has worked at Hazeltine the last two summers as a turf management intern, graduating with a degree in Sports and Urban Turfgrass Management this past spring at North Dakota State University. That led to a unique honor as he helped host the iconic Ryder Cup event, on Sept. 30 through Oct. 2, which stacks up as one of the "most memorable weeks" of Ronning's life.

"You wouldn't think (the crowds) would get too excited about the grounds staff coming, but when we'd come through and rake the bunkers, they were going nuts. It was an absolutely insane environment," he explained on Tuesday afternoon. "Obviously, you have the celebrity matches with guys like Bill Murray and Michael Phelps out here, so to see them in person is almost surreal. That's kind of the same way as the golfers. It almost feels like you're dreaming to see all these guys you watch on TV all the time in person hitting balls."

Ronning's path to Hazeltine has held a winding course.

He began studying business at the University of Minnesota-Duluth for his first semester of college, unsure of his career choice upon entry. His mother and sister were in the education field, so Ronning made the decision to transfer to Minnesota State University Moorhead to pursue a teaching degree. He returned to Alexandria the summer following his freshman year and began working with the grounds staff at Atikwa at Arrowwood after a friend reached out.

Back at home, Ronning realized he held a passion for working on the course and outside work in general, so he began to look into turf programs — landing on NDSU.

Roughly two years into the education program in Moorhead, Ronning made his second switch, transferring to Fargo the spring of his junior year.

"I did a fifth year at NDSU, so I was there for two and a half years in the turf program. It was a blast; I was elected as the vice president of the turf club as well," he said. "All it took was a little work at Atikwa to get me involved and once you start scratching that itch, you always have it."

Fast forward to 2016 — Ronning is enjoying his new home in Chaska, along with tending one of the premier golf courses in the state.

"The course itself is gorgeous and just to be able to have the chance to work at a course as nice as this, somewhat close to home, has been absolutely awesome," Ronning said. "There has been a lot of hours and a lot of work, but it has all been worth it because everyone here is working toward the same goal, which was pristine conditions for the (Ryder) tournament. It's really never too uptight and is a pretty relaxed environment, which makes it a lot of fun to come into work each and every day. The staff makes it one of the best places to intern if you're a turf student, so it's been an awesome experience."

Ronning served as a bunker crew leader during Ryder Cup play. The maintenance staff was split into four groups; each crew — consisting of mowers, blowers and volunteers — responsible for a given set of holes on both the morning and afternoon sessions of match play.

"On a typical day, everyone gets a variation of jobs to not keep you to (only) one thing," Ronning explained. "It goes anywhere from mowing intermediates to mowing greens, cutting cups for the day or bunker work. We would go around and make sure all the bunker faces are smoothed and all the bunkers are blown out and then use a double-leaf rake (two overlapping leaf rakes) on the bottom. It's a lot of technique to it; it's kind of more of an art than anything."

Mastering an art into a viable long-term career is one of Ronning's aims. He has recently accepted a job as an assistant at Omaha Country Club in Nebraska after wrapping up work at Hazeltine.

An interest stemming from a summer job in town, Ronning now has his eyes set to the future.

"I would obviously want to someday run a golf course and being a golf course superintendent would be the ultimate goal," Ronning said. "I've been a part of the hands-on everyday work, but now as an assistant, I will get more experience on the chemical sprays and fertilizing and some budget work - more of the managerial side."