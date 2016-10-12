Volleyball: Rocori pads its CLC lead against Cards

The Alexandria volleyball team ran into the top team in the Central Lakes Conference on Tuesday night and fell in a 3-0 sweep at the hands of Rocori (21-4, 10-0 CLC).

The Spartans got 15 kills and 17 assists from Eleanor Holthaus as they secured 25-15, 25-19 and 25-20 wins. Morgan Holthaus finished with 17 assists and added six kills herself.

The Cardinals (8-16, 4-6 CLC) got nine of their 30 kills from McKenzie Duwenhoegger. Abby Pohlen added six and Tori Jesertiz and Jordyn Lamb each added five. Kayla Feldhake had 30 assists, and Syri Williams had a team-leading 14 digs.

Alexandria will turn its attention to a Thursday match at St. Cloud Apollo before welcoming in St. Cloud tech on Oct. 18 to wrap up the regular season.

ROCORI 3, ALEXANDRIA 0

(25-15, 25-19, 25-20)

ALEXANDRIA - Feldhake - 1 kill, 30 assists, 9 digs; Lamb - 5 kills, 1 block; Duwenhoegger - 9 kills, 5 digs; Kendra Hardy - 4 kills, 4 digs; Pohlen - 6 kills, 7 digs, 3 blocks; Williams - 14 digs; Alana Rodas - 3 digs; Mia McGrane - 1 dig; Jesertiz - 5 kills