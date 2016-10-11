Boys soccer: Tech shuts out Cards in regular-season finale

The Alexandria boys soccer team ran into one of the best teams in Class AA on Monday night as the St. Cloud Tech Tigers dropped the Cardinals 5-0 in the final game of the regular season for both teams.

Tech (16-0, 11-0 CLC) got two goals from Ali Abdirahman and one apiece from Faisal Deqow, Edgar Waldusky and Ahmed Hussein. The Tigers controlled the pace of play, allowing just two shots for the Cardinals that were turned away by Bryan Helminick in the shutout.

Alexandria finished 6-9-1 overall through the regular season and 4-7-1 in the CLC. That was good for sixth place as the Tigers won the league and Willmar took second at 9-1-1.

The Cardinals will open up the Section 8A-South playoffs this Thursday, likely in the North's four and five-seed matchup. Alexandria is sitting fifth in the Monday QRF subsection rankings, not far behind Rocori for the fourth seed and the right to host a home game in the opening round. The field will officially be seeded by the QRF on Wednesday.