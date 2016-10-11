6A True Team: Cards' swimming finishes top four on Saturday

Alexandria senior Rachel Kriese tucks during a dive at the Section 6A True Team Meet on Saturday at Discovery Middle School. Kriese placed second overall out of 34 divers with 335.20 points, as the Cardinals took fourth as a team on the day. (Will Benson | Echo Press)

The Alexandria girls swimming and diving team finished fourth out of 10 programs at the Section 6A True Team Meet on Saturday at Discovery Middle School.

Senior Rachel Kriese finished as the meet runner-up out of 34 divers in the fifth event of the day with 335.20 points, while junior Joslyn Kent cracked the top eight with 285.35.

Senior Hannah Eklund also placed second in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:12.47, just behind Rocori junior Isabelle Schneider (1:11.44).

The Cardinals finished Saturday's meet with 1,648 total points, as Sartell-St. Stephen (2,168), Melrose Area (1,921) and Sauk Centre (1,661) rounded out the top three. The Minnewaska-Morris Gators took fifth with 1,284 points.

Alexandria closed the meet with a fifth-place time of 4:02.34 by the 400 freestyle relay team of Jadeya Peterson, McKenna Horan, Ashtyn Molesworth and Mikayla Meece, while Horan added a pair of eighth-place finishes in the 200 and 500 freestyles.

The Cardinals' 200 medley relay of Meece, Eklund, Abby Bartosiewski and Molesworth opened the day with a fifth-place time of 2:01.25.

Meece finished sixth in the 200 IM in 2:26.49 and eighth in the 100 backstroke in 1:06.15, as the 200 freestyle relay of Eklund, Morgan Hungness, Horan and Peterson rounded out the top eight results with a seventh-place time of 1:50.02.

Alexandria hosts Fergus Falls for a Central Lakes Conference meet on Thursday night at 6 before traveling to St. Cloud State University on Monday, Oct. 24 for a triangular with Monticello and Sauk Rapids-Rice. The CLC Championship will be held on Saturday, Oct. 29 at noon in Alexandria.

6A TRUE TEAM

TEAM SCORES — 1. Sartell-St. Stephen — 2,168; 2. Melrose Area — 1,921; 3. Sauk Centre — 1,661; 4. Alexandria — 1,648; 5. Minnewaska-Morris — 1,284; 6. Little Falls — 1,265; 7. Rocori — 1,199; 8. St. Cloud Cathedral-St. John's Prep — 1,077; 9. Albany — 993; 10. Holdingford — 925

ALEXANDRIA TOP EIGHT FINISHERS — 200 MEDLEY RELAY — M. Meece, Eklund, Bartosiewski, Molesworth — fifth, 2:01.25

200 FREESTYLE — Horan — eighth, 2:10.28

200 IM — M. Meece — sixth, 2:26.49

DIVING — Kriese — second, 335.20; Kent — eighth, 285.35

500 FREESTYLE — Horan — eighth, 5:51.40

200 FREESTYLE RELAY — Eklund, Hungness, Horan, Peterson — seventh, 1:50.02

100 BACKSTROKE — M. Meece, eighth, 1:06.15

100 BREASTSTROKE — Eklund — second, 1:12.47

400 FREESTYLE RELAY — Peterson, Horan, Molesworth, M. Meece — fifth, 4:02.34