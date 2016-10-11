Girls soccer: Cards finish off Tech heading into playoffs

The Alexandria girls soccer team wrapped up its regular season with a Central Lakes Conference win over St. Cloud Tech in a 2-1 road victory on Monday night.

The Tigers (3-10-3) got on the board first when the Cardinals failed to clear a corner kick. A Tech player got her foot on the ball in the scrum and found the back of the net for a 1-0 first-half lead.

Alexandria responded nine minutes later. A Tigers' hand ball outside the box gave the Cardinals a free kick that McKenna Smith took advantage of when she snuck one in the top corner of the net.

Alexandria got the game winner with 16 minutes left. Smith found Kaye Paschka as she made a run on the right flank. Paschka took the ball toward the goal line and found a cutting Camille Hegstad. It was a good time for the freshman's first varsity goal as Hegstad beat a defender and connected on a shot from 10 yards out that held up in a 2-1 game.

The Alexandria defense made things easy on senior keeper Emma Ziegler as she needed just four saves to get the win. Tech's Hannah Hatling made seven saves in the losing effort.

"Tech played a deep defense and made it tough to attack down the middle," Alexandria head coach Tom Roos said. "We were pretty successful attacking down the outside flanks and saw numerous strong runs by Kaye Paschka."

The win moved the Cardinals to 6-6-4 overall and 5-4-3 in the CLC. That is good for a fifth-place finish in the league, with Brainerd taking home the title at 10-1-1.

Alexandria will open up the playoffs with a home game on Thursday. The North half of the 8A field will be officially seeded by the QRF on Wednesday.

The Cardinals moved into the second spot in the subsection on Monday, less than a point better than third-seeded Detroit Lakes. The Lakers beat Alexandria 2-0 earlier this season, so a tiebreaker formula could come into play when the field is officially seeded on Oct. 12.

The third seed will take on the sixth seed in the opening round. West Ottertail United is currently in that sixth spot after Monday night, but is sitting close to Walker-Hackensack-Akeley-CL-B in an attempt to grab the fifth seed. The second seed will host the seventh seed, which is set to be Crookston (2-13-1).