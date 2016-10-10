Alexandria’s Michael Empting intercepts the ball Saturday against Brainerd. The Cardinals remain unbeaten on the season with two games to play with a 59-45 victory over the Warriors. (Kelly Humphrey | Brainerd Dispatch)

Alexandria's Micah Christenson got things going for the Cardinals on Saturday, and Jaran Roste put things away.

Christenson had touchdown runs of 79 and 23 yards in the opening quarter on the way to an 11-carry, 153-yard day before he had to leave in the second quarter after a leg injury from which he did not return. Roste took the bulk of the running duties from there, rushing for 238 yards and for Alexandria's final four touchdowns as the unbeaten Cardinals (6-0) held off the Brainerd Warriors (4-2) 59-45 in a wild homecoming game Saturday at Adamson Field in Brainerd.

"Brainerd is a good football team," Alexandria head coach Mike Empting said. "They definitely were not 4-1 by accident."

The Warriors just couldn't stop the Cardinals' offense. Roste, who set a state record with nine touchdowns accounted for against Bemidji in week five, also threw for 116 yards and a 10-yard touchdown to senior Spencer Hockert as sixth-ranked Alexandria piled up 612 yards in total offense, even without their leading running back in Christenson.

Empting called it a huge boost to his players when the senior back returned to the sidelines to cheer his teammates on.

"He went up at halftime and changed and came down to the sidelines," Empting said. "That provided a huge spark for our guys to see him cheering and encouraging, just to see his spirits good was a big lift for our kids."

Coaches can't talk much about injuries because of MSHSL rules, but Empting said Christenson's injury isn't expected to be season ending. That was a huge relief to coaches and players in what is playing out as a special season so far for this group.

"We're going to take it day-by-day," Empting said. "If it turns into week-by-week, that's what we'll do. He's in good spirits. I saw him (Monday), and he's encouraged. We'll be OK."

Slot receiver Cody Faber shifted to running back in place of Christenson and finished with 108 yards rushing and a touchdown. That made for three Alexandria backs who finished with at least 100 yards.

"That's what they gave us so that's what we kept taking," Empting said. "I think they thought when Micah went out, that our run game went out too, but we quickly disproved that. Cody came in and did a great job. Our offensive line is completely intact and they're the common denominator there. They're just doing an outstanding job protecting Jaran in the passing game and creating the holes for whoever we put back there in our run game."

Brainerd running back Charlie Geraets rushed for 112 yards and two scores. The Warriors lost despite 458 yards in total offense, forcing three turnovers and a safety.

A valiant effort enabled Brainerd to rally from 15-0 and 24-8 deficits. The Warriors seized a 38-37 lead on Geraets' 15-yard touchdown run and Geraets' two-point conversion pass to Max Boran late in the third quarter.

"They ran a couple pitch passes and reverses," Empting said. "We just got caught on a couple things that we knew better at. That happened and Micah went down, and I think that kind of got some of the guys down a little bit. I think we were reeling a bit from that. We were definitely a little out of sorts on our sidelines there."

Turnovers also factored into the Warriors getting back into the game as Alexandria gave the ball away three times. Those are things to clean up, but Empting was proud of the way his team responded after Brainerd took the third-quarter lead.

"I felt like if our guys could just regroup and get back together, we would be just fine," he said. "A huge credit to our kids and the senior leaders on the team for keeping their heads about them when everything was a little out of sorts for us."

Roste eventually took control of the game, scoring on four straight possessions on runs of five, 14, 77 and two yards to give Alexandria a safe 59-38 lead with 2:15 remaining.

Alexandria dealt with perhaps the most adversity it has faced all season after losing one of its best playmakers in Christenson and a third-quarter lead. The end result is still 6-0 after a big district and section win over the Warriors with a road game against Rocori looming on Friday.

"I think given everything, we have a lot of guys on our team who are dying to get on the field and play who are good enough to play on a lot of teams," Empting said. "I've told them and others that we just have some really outstanding players out there right now. So our next guy up, whoever it is, they're going to step in and fill the role. They know what to do. We're going to be OK."

(Brainerd Dispatch sports editor Mike Bialka contributed to this story)

ALEXANDRIA 59, BRAINERD 45

TOTALS - Alexandria - Yards - 612; Passing - 116; Rushing - 496; First downs - 22; Turnovers - 3; Penalties - 9-71; Brainerd - Yards - 469; Passing - 191; Rushing - 278; First downs - 26; Turnovers - 2; Penalties - 5-52

ALEXANDRIA OFFENSE - Passing - Roste - 6-18, 116, TD; Rushing - Roste - 14-238, 4 TD; Christenson - 11-153, 2 TD; Faber - 19-107, TD; Receiving - Faber - 2-59; Hockert - 3-51, TD; Austin Johnson - 1-6

ALEXANDRIA DEFENSE - Quintin Kluver-Longfellow - 14 tackles, TFL; Preston Buechler - 10 tackles, TFL; Gavin Hvezda - 10 tackles; Cole Wild - 5 tackles; M. Empting - 6 tackles, INT; Mac Somerville - 3 tackles, 2 TFL; Will Odland - 10 tackles; Faber - 5 tackles; Robert Anderson - 5 tackles, INT; Dan Oberg - 2 tackles; Grant Storm - 2 tackles; Brock Erdman - 6 tackles, sack, 2 TFL; Bryce Ludwig - 1 tackle; Tyson Hoelscher - 1 tackle; Jay Kohls - 3 tackles; Titus Chamberlin; Tyler Kleindl - 1 tackle