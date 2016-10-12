Alexandria freshman Bethany Miller glides down a hill during the annual Lions Meet of Champions on Saturday at Arrowwood Resort and Golf Course. Miller finished ninth overall in 18:57.7, while her younger sister Aleah placed 17th in a personal best 19:16.5 (Will Benson | Echo Press)

The Alexandria girls cross country team has had to develop a new identity after graduating Bethany and Megan Hasz, two of the most decorated runners in state history.

While the Hasz twins have continued their impressive careers as key members of the University of Minnesota women's cross country team, it has been another set of sisters in freshman Bethany and seventh-grader Aleah Miller playing integral roles this fall for the Cardinals.

"It was big shoes to fill. My other sister (JeAnna); as I've been a mentor to (Aleah), she was a mentor to me last year and still is to the whole team," Bethany explained on Saturday afternoon. "We stick together as a team and encourage the young ones to be there for each other."

Bethany led all Alexandria runners at Saturday's annual Lions Meet at Arrowwood Resort and Golf Course, placing ninth overall with a time of 18:57.7, while Aleah broke her personal record by 53 seconds in 19:16.5 to take 17th.

"Bethany and Aleah are awesome girls. They go out there and work hard during the week

and come out here and know how to race," head coach Travis Hochhalter said. "If you have somebody to run with and you have that support system, it's so much easier."

Bethany raced at the varsity level for all of 2015 as an eighth grader. In Aleah's first season, she has found comfort by her sister's side.

"It was kind of nerve-wracking, because I'm second on the team and I'm this little seventh grader, but Bethany's a freshman so I'm young with her," Aleah said. "It's been very positive and encouraging. Probably the biggest thing (I've learned) is how important it is to be positive. Middle school's a lot different, but I feel like I was ready for (the longer distance), so it wasn't a huge challenge."

The Miller sisters have posted multiple top-10 finishes in prior meets this season. As the team begins to fine tune, preparing for the Central Lakes Conference Championships on Oct. 18 in Sartell, top times also start to shave down.

"It's us pushing each other and being smart out of practice — go to bed early and eat your veggies," Bethany said with a laugh. "We both want to go to state and I achieved my goal today time-wise. I'd say the biggest challenge for me last year wasn't the distance; it was more the team and the feeling there. We were a lot more unified as the high school team versus the middle school team - just moving up."

The conference championship begins the Cardinals' most important stretch of the fall, followed by the Section 8AA meet on Oct. 27 in Little Falls.

For the newest installment of sisters guiding the Alexandria program, a friendly rivalry even helps strengthen the bond.

"She is some great competition, even to me," Bethany said before turning to her sister, "Man, you got some legs."