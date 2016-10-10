Volleyball: Cards 2-2 at home tourney to take fourth

Alexandria senior Abby Pohlen (left) celebrates a kill during the Cardinals' opening match of the Runestone Tournament this past Saturday. Pohlen and fellow senior Jordyn Lamb each had a team-high 19 kills throughout the four best-of-three matches as the Cardinals finished fourth overall after going 2-2. (Will Benson | Echo Press)

The Alexandria volleyball team hosted its annual invite this past Saturday and came away with a 2-2 record against schools from across the state.

The Cardinals (8-15, 4-5 CLC) ended the day with a 2-1 loss against Grand Rapids (18-6). They won a 2-0 match against Maranatha Christian (10-9) and a 2-1 decision against Big Lake (6-15), while falling in a 2-0 decision against North St. Paul (20-3). The Polars were dominant throughout the tournament, winning all four of their matches by 2-0 scores.

Alexandria stayed within a 25-18 score in the first set against North St. Paul before falling 25-16 in the second. The Cardinals won a 25-16 set in the first against Grand Rapids before falling 25-15 and 15-11 in the next two. Their wins came by 25-16 and 25-17 scores against Maranatha and 25-19, 21-25, 15-8 scores against Big Lake.

"The win over Big Lake will ideally be helpful come section rankings," Alexandria head coach Becky Schlichting said, "as they were seeded slightly above us prior to the tournament."

Alexandria setter Kayla Feldhake had 98 of the team's assists in the tournament by spreading the ball around to her hitters. Abby Pohlen and Jordyn Lamb paced them at the net with 19 kills apiece. Tori Jeseritz added 16 kills, Kendra Hardy added 15, Feldhake added 14 herself and Mac Duwenhoegger finished in double figure kills with 13. Syri Williams led the defense with 21 digs.

It was the final weekend tournament of the season for the Cardinals. They will turn their attention to their final three regular-season matches by going to Rocori (20-4, 9-0 CLC) on Tuesday night and to St. Cloud Apollo (3-11, 1-8 CLC) on Thursday. Alexandria will host the regular-season finale on Oct. 18 when St. Cloud Tech (9-7, 4-5) comes to town.

ALEXANDRIA TOURNAMENT

ALEXANDRIA SUMMARY - Pohlen - 5 aces, 19 kills, 5 blocks, 16 digs; Alana Rodas - 1 ace, 14 digs; Lamb - 19 kills, 8 digs; Feldhake - 3 aces, 14 kills, 3 digs, 98 assists, 17 digs; Hardy - 3 aces, 15 kills, 2 blocks, 5 digs; Duwenhoegger - 13 kills, 1 block, 4 digs; Mia McGrane - 2 aces, 13 digs; Mya Lesnar - 1 block; Williams - 2 kills, 21 digs; Jeseritz - 16 kills, 4 blocks