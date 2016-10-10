Boys soccer: Cards shut out by Warriors

The Brainerd boys soccer team scored five goals in the first half last Friday against Alexandria to set the tone in a 5-0 win for the Warriors.

Brainerd (7-8, 6-6 Central Lakes Conference) scored in the 13th, 20th, 22nd, 25th and 27th minute to take that commanding lead into the break. The Warriors never let the Cardinals (6-8-1) gain any hope from there as both teams went scoreless after halftime. Alexandria had just six shots on net in the game.

Mason Malone helped Brainerd with two goals. Jack Quaal, Tim Whiteman and Andy Schlosser all added one apiece, while Noah Sundberg posted his second shutout of the season in net.

The Cardinals will wrap up their regular season at St. Cloud State University against St. Cloud Tech (15-0) today, Monday, at 7 p.m.