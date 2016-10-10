Alexandria's Jamie Lanoue reaches out for a ball during her second singles match against Willmar on Sept. 1 in Alexandria. Lanoue won her first two matches in the subsection individual tournament on Saturday to punch her ticket to sections this Saturday in Fargo. (Will Benson | Echo Press)

The Alexandria tennis program saw the team portion of its season come to an end in Fargo last Friday, but advanced Jamie Lanoue to section singles and seniors Ellie Ronning and Kaity Peterson to second doubles on Saturday.

Ronning and Peterson only played together at first doubles once this season before entering the 8AA-North tournament. Now they'll go into the section meet in Fargo this upcoming Saturday as the top seed from the North. That comes after sweeping four matches in straight sets.

"Both girls played really well all the way through with none of the opponents really challenging them," head coach Dave Ronning said. "The girls dominated play by controlling the net and serving well. They kept their opponents on their heels all day long and never let anyone go on a run."

The Alexandria duo led 3-2 in the opening set of the finals against Thief River Falls' Allison Okeson and Kora Torkelson. Ronning and Peterson went on to take complete control by winning the next seven games in the eventual 6-2, 6-3 win. They coasted in their previous three matches, winning 6-2, 6-2 in the third round and 6-3, 6-1 and 6-2, 6-1 in the second and first rounds, respectively. They came into the tournament as the third seed but played better than that seeding on Saturday.

"They were able to team up and come up with plans and a strategy that proved to be successful," D. Ronning said.

Lanoue will join them at the individual portion of the section tournament after earning her spot in the singles lineup with wins in her first two matches. She beat Emily Wilke of Moorhead 6-1, 6-1 in the first match of the day before taking down Little Falls' top-singles player, Angela Meschke in a 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 match.

"Jamie was a true warrior on the courts as she defeated the same girl from Little Falls she had beaten the day before in the team tournament," D. Ronning said. "It wasn't easy, as she had to fight her way back from a set down and win the next two sets to advance."

The second win matched Lanoue up against top-seeded Abbie Kelm of Bemidji. Kelm won 6-2, 6-2 before Lanoue went on to face Laura Palmer of Bemidji in her fourth match of the day. That resulted in a 6-0, 6-0 loss, but Lanoue had already punched her ticket to sections.

"Jamie did not have much gas left in her tank for this match, but she never quit and never gave up," D. Ronning said. "She battled hard and will be the fourth seed out of our North Subsection."

Kim Snell also competed in the singles tournament, falling in both of her matches. The Alexandria doubles team of Mariah Wegner and Taylor Partington fell in their first-round match 6-2, 6-3, as well.

CARDS DROPPED BY PROWLERS

The team portion of the season ended against Thief River Falls for the second straight season as the Prowlers won a 6-1 match on Friday's second-round action.

Alexandria got to that match by beating Little Falls 6-1 earlier in the day.

The Cardinals' only win against the second-seeded Prowlers came from Snell at third singles as she took a 3-6, 6-4, (11-9) match. Alexandria pushed hard at other spots as Ronning and Lanoue both fell in three sets at first and second singles, respectively. The doubles teams all fell in straight sets.

"We were hoping for three wins in the singles lineup, and at least one in the doubles, but the Prowlers are a very tough, athletic team from top to bottom," D. Ronning said. "Our doubles teams fought valiantly but were unable to muster more than four games at any of the three spots."

The Prowlers will join top-seeded Brainerd in representing the North half in the section tournament on Oct. 14 at Courts Plus in Fargo. Top-seeded St. Cloud Tech and second-seeded Willmar will join them from the South side of the bracket.

8AA-NORTH TEAM TOURNAMENT

TRF 6, ALEXANDRIA 1

SINGLES - No. 1 - Callie Fagerstrom (TRF) def. Ronning, 6-4, 0-6, (10-5); No. 2 - Shawna Spears (TRF) def. Lanoue, 4-6, 6-4, (10-8); No. 3 - Snell (A) def. Kira Beier, 3-6, 6-4, (11-9); No. 4 - Bella Nelson (TRF) def. Alli Prestby, 6-3, 6-0

DOUBLES - No. 1 - Torkelson/Lund (TRF) def. Peterson/Wegner, 6-2, 6-2; No. 2 - Karryn Leake/Hailey Kuick (TRF) def. Laura Wilmesmeier/Partington, 6-1, 6-2; No. 3 - Allison Okeson/Josie Davis (TRF) def. Brianna Holm/Madison Ressemann, 6-2, 6-2

Alexandria 6, Little Falls 1

SINGLES - No. 1 - Ronning (A) def. Arielle Emerson, 6-1, 6-2; No. 2 - Lanoue (A) def. Angela Meschke, 7-5, 6-7 (3), (10-7); No. 3 - Snell (A) def. Grace Schulte, 6-3, 6-0; No. 4 - Prestby (A) def. Emily Orr, 6-0, 6-1

DOUBLES - No. 1 - Peterson/Wegner (A) def. Lydia Lange/Sadie Sue Houdek, 6-2, 6-2; No. 2 - Wilmesmeier/Partington (A) def. Kristen Athmann/Madeline Wright, 6-0, 6-1; No. 3 - Tamara Rhames/Mikay La Geise (LF) def. Holm/Kaylee Svee, 6-2, 2-6, (12-10)