Football: Unbeaten Cardinals hold off Brainerd

Alexandria quarterback Jaran Roste rushed for 239 yards and four touchdowns as the unbeaten Cardinals held off the Brainerd Warriors 59-45 in a wild homecoming game Saturday at Adamson Field in Brainerd.

Roste, who set a state record with nine touchdowns accounted for against Bemidji last week, also threw for 155 yards and a touchdown as Class 5A's sixth-ranked Alexandria piled up 655 yards in total offense.

Running back Micah Christenson rushed for 153 yards and two scores before suffering a leg injury early in the second quarter. He did not return.

Slot receiver Cody Faber shifted to running back in place of Christenson and finished with 108 yards rushing and a touchdown.

Brainerd running back Charlie Geraets rushed for 112 yards and two scores. The Warriors lost despite 458 yards in total offense, forcing three turnovers and a safety.

A valiant effort enabled Brainerd to rally from 15-0 and 24-8 deficits. The Warriors seized a 38-37 lead on Geraets' 15-yard touchdown run and Geraets' two-point conversion pass to Max Boran late in the third quarter.

Roste then took control of the game, scoring on four straight possessions on runs of one, 14, 77 and two yards to give Alexandria a safe 59-38 lead with 2:15 remaining.