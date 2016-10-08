Alexandria freshman Bethany Miller (right) runs along Lake Darling during the final minutes of the 44th annual Lions Meet of Champions on Saturday afternoon at Arrowwood Resort and Golf Course. Miller took ninth overall in 18:57.7, while her seventh-grade sister, Aleah, finished 17th in 19:16.5. (Will Benson | Echo Press)

Alexandria junior Keaton Gruber heads down a hill during the middle of Saturday's Lions Meet at Arrowwood Resort and Golf Course in Alexandria. Gruber finished 15th overall with a time of 16:39.1 to lead the Cardinal boys on the afternoon. (Will Benson | Echo Press)

The frigid temperatures and drizzling rain from early Saturday morning subsided with time to spare as Alexandria opened up its annual Lions Cross Country Invitational Meet of Champions with more than 20 programs on hand at Arrowwood Resort and Golf Course.

For the Cardinals’ lone home meet of the fall season, it was a successful afternoon as a whole, with both the boys and girls teams finishing in the top 10.

“The sun came out right before we were about to race and it was the best feeling. Everyone raced great today; it was incredible,” junior Nic Chromey said. “I think we just trained really well and we wanted to compete at our home meet. I think we accomplished that goal.”

Fellow junior Keaton Gruber was the top Cardinal finisher on the boys’ side, placing 15th overall in 16:39.1 after jumping out to an early lead through the course.

Juniors Jackson Wichtendahl and Kyle VanderTuin also notched strong times, finishing 21st and 29th in 16:48.1 and 16:52.2, respectively.

“We needed to see where (Gruber) was at with his ability; whether we was willing to go out there and risk it,” head coach Travis Hochhalter explained. “He did that today and I’d say if he can learn from that – that was close to his PR – and although that wasn’t the finish he wanted, he ran a great race.” Jackson and Kyle (also) both ran great races. We have a strong junior class and I’d like to say we should be better next year and we still have some races left.”

Junior Nolan Christenson and Chromey and Chromey logged times of 17:24.9 and 17:49.3 to secure the fourth and fifth spots in the Alexandria lineup Saturday.

Mounds View won the boys’ team title with 41 points, followed by Stillwater (69) and Red Wing (139).

The Alexandria boys finished seventh out of 23 schools with 206 points, while the Cardinal girls placed ninth with 253 team points.

Willmar earned the girls’ team championship with 36 points, as Red Wing (140) and White Bear Lake (170) rounded out the top three.

“I was very pleased with the times that they posted. There were a lot of season bests and a few PRs in there, so we ran really well today,” Hochhalter said on the girls’ race. “Breaking 19 minutes was a huge barrier for Bethany and the senior leadership on this team has helped create this great camaraderie, which has been awesome.”

Miller led all Alexandria finishers as just a freshman in ninth with her sub-19 time of 18:57.7, followed by her seventh-grade sister, Aleah, in 17th in 19:16.5.

“I was kind of nervous about how cold it was; that I was just going to freeze and run really slow, but everybody was just super positive so it was kind of hard to be worried about that kind of stuff,” Aleah said, as Bethany added,

“My coach has been putting a lot more miles on for me this year than last year, so my times haven’t been as fast as I’ve wanted but that’s just part of the early season routine. We’re starting to fine tune now so times are going down and (Aleah’s) been pushing me. I went out with some girls who I knew were a lot faster than me, so that was encouraging and I guess I just tried to hold on.”

Megan Shulstad, one of two seniors on the girls’ roster along with Camille Johnson, took 72nd in 20:58.5, followed by junior Calley Richardson in 86th with a time of 21:18.7.

Hosting a number of the top cross country programs in the state is a source of pride for many of the current Cardinals.

Strong individual results often come with the terrorist, along with excitement of the 44th year of the local race.

“It’s a really big deal and it’s really fun to be here and be able to say this is our home meet,” Chromey stated. “We just have a huge junior base along with a couple seniors who have stuck through. We help each other during workouts and make sure everyone is talking and communicating to make sure we have a good vibe.”

GIRLS TOP 10 TEAM SCORES – 1. Willmar – 36; 2. Marshall – 79; 3. Red Wing – 140; 4. White Bear Lake – 170; 5. Monticello – 188; 6. Roseville – 194; 7. Chanhassen – 201; 8. Stillwater – 245; 9. Alexandria – 253; 10. Chaska – 287

ALEXANDRIA – B. Miller – ninth, 18:57.7; A. Miller – 17th, 19:16.5; Shulstad – 69th, 20:55.5; Larson – 72nd, 20:58.5; Richardson – 86th, 21:18.7; Johnson – 103rd, 21:52.5; J. Miller – 111th, 22:26.7

BOYS TOP 10 TEAM SCORES – 1. Mounds View – 41; 2. Stillwater – 69; 3. Red Wing – 139; 4. Sartell-St. Stephen – 152; 5. White Bear Lake – 159; 6. Chanhassen – 186; 7. Alexandria – 206; 8. Willmar – 244; 9. Sioux Falls Washington – 263; 10. Buffalo – 275

ALEXANDRIA – Gruber – 15th, 16:39.1; Wichtendahl – 21st, 16:48.1; VanderTuin – 29th, 16:52.2; Christenson – 57th, 17:24.9; Chromey – 84th, 17:49.3; Blake Johnston – 102nd, 18:09.6; Ben Bogart – 118th, 18:25.3