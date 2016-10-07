Volleyball: Cards roll past Fergus in three sets

The Alexandria Area High School volleyball team hosted its annual Block Out Cancer Night on Thursday in a conference match with Fergus Falls. Fans wore lime green or lavender to support this year's cause, lymphoma. (Submitted photo)

The Alexandria volleyball team swept Fergus Fall in a Central Lakes Conference match at home on Thursday's Block Out Cancer Night.

The Cardinals (6-13, 4-5 CLC) reversed a three-game losing skid with convincing 25-15 and 25-10 wins in the final two sets on the Otters (3-13, 1-9 CLC) after holding on to a 25-20 victory in the opener.

McKenzie Duwenhoegger put down a team-high dozen kills with eight digs, while setter Kayla Feldhake finished a complete game in all aspects with 40 assists, six aces, eight digs and five kills.

Abby Pohlen finished tied for the team high in digs with eight and added six kills in the middle. Jordyn Lamb also recorded seven kills in the win

Alexandria hosts its annual Runestone Classic Volleyball Invitational tomorrow morning, Saturday at Alexandria Area High School. The 22nd year of the tournament kicks off at 9 a.m., while the varsity championship match will be held at approximately 4:30 p.m.

Participating teams include Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, Big Lake, Grand Rapids, Mounds View, North St. Paul, Rocori and Maranatha Christian Academy.

Cost for adults is $7 and $5 for students (K-12). Cardinal Nation passes and Alexandria punch cards will not be accepted.

ALEXANDRIA 3, FERGUS FALLS 0

(25-20, 25-10, 25-15)

ALEXANDRIA — Feldhake — 5 kills, 40 assists, 6 aces, 8 digs, 1 block; Lamb — 7 kills, 1 dig, 1 block; Mya Lesnar — 1 kill; Duwenhoegger — 12 kills, 8 digs; Kendra Hardy — 6 kills, 2 digs, 1 block; Pohlen — 6 kills, 1 ace, 8 digs; Syri Williams — 7 digs; Alana Rodas — 1 dig; Erika Roderick — 2 assists; Mia McGrane — 3 digs; Tori Jeseritz — 5 kills, 1 block