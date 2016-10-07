Volleyball: Cards roll past Fergus in Block Out Cancer Night

The Alexandria Area High School volleyball team hosted its annual Block Out Cancer Night on Thursday in a conference match with Fergus Falls. Fans wore lime green or lavender to support this year's cause, lymphoma. (Submitted photo)

“It was fun to look out at both sides of the fans and see a large majority supporting our cause and wearing lime green and purple,” head coach Becky Schlichting said. “In addition to supporting the event by wearing the night’s colors, there was awesome participation in our first-ever serving contest. The night was filled with a lot of fun, some awesome prizes and a great sense of unity between two competing teams working together for one cause. Thank you to the fans, community and Fergus Falls Otters for being such great participants and supporters.”

Between Thursday’s fundraising efforts and the Alexandria’s t-shirt sales, the team was able to raise roughly $1,000 for its donor family.

The Cardinals (6-13, 4-5 CLC) reversed a three-game losing skid with convincing 25-15 and 25-10 wins in the final two sets on the Otters (3-13, 1-9 CLC) after holding on to a 25-20 victory in the opener.

McKenzie Duwenhoegger put down a team-high dozen kills with eight digs in her best match since returning from an ankle injury, while setter Kayla Feldhake posted a complete game in all aspects with 40 assists, six aces, eight digs and five kills.

Abby Pohlen finished tied for the team high in digs with eight and added six kills in the middle. Jordyn Lamb also recorded seven kills in the win.

“It was a well-rounded, offensive night, with each player doing her job and putting up positive hitting percentages,” Schlichting said. “(We) hope to hold onto these positive feelings and confidence to carry it over to this weekend’s home tournament, and to continue growing in both skill and confidence.”

Alexandria hosts its annual Runestone Classic Volleyball Invitational tomorrow morning, Saturday at Alexandria Area High School. The 22nd year of the tournament kicks off at 9 a.m., while the varsity championship match will be held at approximately 4:30 p.m.

Participating teams include Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, Big Lake, Grand Rapids, Mounds View, North St. Paul, Rocori and Maranatha Christian Academy.

Cost for adults is $7 and $5 for students (K-12). Cardinal Nation passes and Alexandria punch cards will not be accepted.

ALEXANDRIA 3, FERGUS FALLS 0

(25-20, 25-10, 25-15)

ALEXANDRIA — Feldhake — 5 kills, 40 assists, 6 aces, 8 digs, 1 block; Lamb — 7 kills, 1 dig, 1 block; Mya Lesnar — 1 kill; Duwenhoegger — 12 kills, 8 digs; Kendra Hardy — 6 kills, 2 digs, 1 block; Pohlen — 6 kills, 1 ace, 8 digs; Syri Williams — 7 digs; Alana Rodas — 1 dig; Erika Roderick — 2 assists; Mia McGrane — 3 digs; Tori Jeseritz — 5 kills, 1 block