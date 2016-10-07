Boys soccer: Apollo shuts out Alex

The Alexandria boys soccer team could not muster enough offensive in a 3-0 conference game at St. Cloud Apollo in rainy conditions on Thursday night.

The Cardinals (6-7-1, 4-5-1 Central Lakes) only managed six shots on the Eagles' (7-8, 6-5 CLC) net, while Apollo forced Alexandria's Zach Harstad to come up with 19 saves.

"The boys played solid ball, but did not come out with the intensity to match Apollo," head coach Cahil Collins said. "We hope to step up our intensity because I believe that if we do we can play with any team in the state."

Graham Virtue, Ismail Jamale and Mohamed Mahamed each scored for Apollo, while Abass Mohamed dished out two assists. Junior Jose Pina had five saves to earn his first career varsity shutout.

The Cardinals have two CLC games remaining on the schedule. They head to Brainerd tonight, Friday, before traveling to St. Cloud Tech for the regular season finale on Monday night at St. Cloud State University.