Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Boys soccer: Apollo shuts out Alex

    By Will Benson Today at 10:17 a.m.

    The Alexandria boys soccer team could not muster enough offensive in a 3-0 conference game at St. Cloud Apollo in rainy conditions on Thursday night.

    The Cardinals (6-7-1, 4-5-1 Central Lakes) only managed six shots on the Eagles' (7-8, 6-5 CLC) net, while Apollo forced Alexandria's Zach Harstad to come up with 19 saves.

    "The boys played solid ball, but did not come out with the intensity to match Apollo," head coach Cahil Collins said. "We hope to step up our intensity because I believe that if we do we can play with any team in the state."

    Graham Virtue, Ismail Jamale and Mohamed Mahamed each scored for Apollo, while Abass Mohamed dished out two assists. Junior Jose Pina had five saves to earn his first career varsity shutout.

    The Cardinals have two CLC games remaining on the schedule. They head to Brainerd tonight, Friday, before traveling to St. Cloud Tech for the regular season finale on Monday night at St. Cloud State University.

    Explore related topics:sportsCardinalsAlexandria boys soccer
    Will Benson

    Will Benson is the sports reporter for the Echo Press and Osakis Review newspapers in Douglas County, Minnesota. He graduated from the University of Minnesota, Morris in 2015 and is a Minnesota native, but grew up living in Iowa City, Iowa for 12 years.

    wbenson@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1230
    Advertisement