Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Girls swimming: Willmar bests Cards

    By Will Benson Today at 10:17 a.m.

    The Alexandria girls swimming and diving team fell in a Central Lakes Conference meet at Willmar 106-79.5 on Thursday night.

    Freshman Savannah Overland earned her first individual event varsity victory in the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:12.95.

    Senior Hannah Eklund won the 100 breaststroke in 1:14.31, while finishing second in the 200 freestyle in 2:13.61.

    Fellow senior captain Mikayla Meece placed first in the 500 freestyle by a healthy margin, while joining the 400 freestyle relay of Morgan Hungness, McKenna Horan and Jadeya Peterson as a runner-up in 4:09.58.

    Alexandria's 200 medley team of Meece, Eklund, Abby Bartosiewski and Ashtyn Molesworth finished second to open the night in 2:03.02, before Horan added the other top-two finish in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:09.15.

    Alexandria now hosts the Section 6A True Team meet, starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday at Discovery Middle School.

    WILLMAR 106, ALEXANDRIA 79.5

    ALEXANDRIA POINT SCORERS — 200 MEDLEY RELAY — M. Meece, Eklund, Bartosiewski, Molesworth — second, 2:03.02

    200 FREESTYLE — Eklund — second, 2:13.61; Peterson — third, 2:17.97; Kaitlyn Meece — fourth, 2:21.71

    200 IM — M. Meece — first, 2:25.65; Abby Eck — third, 2:36.39; Bartosiewski — fifth, 2:36.66

    50 FREESTYLE — Molesworth — third, 27.84

    DIVING — Kriese — third, 186.50; Joslyn Kent — fifth, 158.15

    100 BUTTERFLY — Overland — first, 1:12.95; Kelby Olson-Rodel — third, 1:13.27

    100 FREESTYLE — Molesworth — third, 1:00.97; Peterson — fourth, 1:01.24

    500 FREESTYLE — M. Meece — first, 5:46.78; K. Meece — third, 6:16.98

    200 FREESTYLE RELAY — Eklund, Horan, Molesworth, Peterson — third, 1:52.45

    100 BACKSTROKE — Horan — second, 1:09.15; Bartosiewski — third, 1:10.45

    100 BREASTSTROKE — Eklund — first, 1:14.31; Eck — third, 1:19.29; Hattie Galloway — fourth, 1:20.39

    400 FREESTYLE RELAY — M. Meece, Hungness, Horan, Peterson — second, 4:09.58

    Explore related topics:sportsCardinalsAlexandria girls swimming and diving
    Will Benson

    Will Benson is the sports reporter for the Echo Press and Osakis Review newspapers in Douglas County, Minnesota. He graduated from the University of Minnesota, Morris in 2015 and is a Minnesota native, but grew up living in Iowa City, Iowa for 12 years.

    wbenson@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1230
    Advertisement
    randomness