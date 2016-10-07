Girls swimming: Willmar bests Cards

The Alexandria girls swimming and diving team fell in a Central Lakes Conference meet at Willmar 106-79.5 on Thursday night.

Freshman Savannah Overland earned her first individual event varsity victory in the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:12.95.

Senior Hannah Eklund won the 100 breaststroke in 1:14.31, while finishing second in the 200 freestyle in 2:13.61.

Fellow senior captain Mikayla Meece placed first in the 500 freestyle by a healthy margin, while joining the 400 freestyle relay of Morgan Hungness, McKenna Horan and Jadeya Peterson as a runner-up in 4:09.58.

Alexandria's 200 medley team of Meece, Eklund, Abby Bartosiewski and Ashtyn Molesworth finished second to open the night in 2:03.02, before Horan added the other top-two finish in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:09.15.

Alexandria now hosts the Section 6A True Team meet, starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday at Discovery Middle School.

WILLMAR 106, ALEXANDRIA 79.5

ALEXANDRIA POINT SCORERS — 200 MEDLEY RELAY — M. Meece, Eklund, Bartosiewski, Molesworth — second, 2:03.02

200 FREESTYLE — Eklund — second, 2:13.61; Peterson — third, 2:17.97; Kaitlyn Meece — fourth, 2:21.71

200 IM — M. Meece — first, 2:25.65; Abby Eck — third, 2:36.39; Bartosiewski — fifth, 2:36.66

50 FREESTYLE — Molesworth — third, 27.84

DIVING — Kriese — third, 186.50; Joslyn Kent — fifth, 158.15

100 BUTTERFLY — Overland — first, 1:12.95; Kelby Olson-Rodel — third, 1:13.27

100 FREESTYLE — Molesworth — third, 1:00.97; Peterson — fourth, 1:01.24

500 FREESTYLE — M. Meece — first, 5:46.78; K. Meece — third, 6:16.98

200 FREESTYLE RELAY — Eklund, Horan, Molesworth, Peterson — third, 1:52.45

100 BACKSTROKE — Horan — second, 1:09.15; Bartosiewski — third, 1:10.45

100 BREASTSTROKE — Eklund — first, 1:14.31; Eck — third, 1:19.29; Hattie Galloway — fourth, 1:20.39

400 FREESTYLE RELAY — M. Meece, Hungness, Horan, Peterson — second, 4:09.58