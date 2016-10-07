Alexandria head coach Mike Empting talks to his defense after the first series against Bemidji this past Saturday at Alexandria Area High School. Empting takes his Cardinals to Brainerd this Saturday for a matchup against the 4-1 Warriors on their homecoming. (Eric Morken | Echo Press)

The Alexandria football team felt what it was like to play in front of a packed house for homecoming on a Saturday afternoon with the fans behind them this past weekend.

Now the Cardinals will see how they perform on the other end of the spectrum. Alexandria heads to Brainerd this Saturday for a 2 p.m. kickoff on the Warriors’ homecoming in what should be another electric atmosphere for two teams that are a combined 9-1.

“Brainerd always has a great crowd,” Alexandria head coach Mike Empting said on Tuesday. “They have great fan support up there and they love football. I think on a Saturday afternoon, you combine that with two teams that are playing as well as we’re playing and with as much on the line as there is, I’d expect a tremendous crowd up there. I think our fans will travel well on a Saturday afternoon too. I don’t think the football will disappoint.”

The Warriors (4-1) are riding high after a dramatic 27-22 win against Moorhead gave them their fourth straight win last week. Brainerd was trailing 22-21 when sophomore quarterback Sam Miller threw a pass that deflected off a Moorhead defender’s helmet and into the hands of Pat Gervanek. The sophomore receiver did the rest as he ran to the end zone for a 57-yard game-winning touchdown with 1:17 left.

“They’re definitely evolving,” Empting said. “As I watch them from one week to the next, they’re getting better. Their quarterback is gaining confidence. He’s a good runner. He throws the ball well enough. I think they’ve got one really nice running back, and another one back there that’s a strong blocker. It’s a typical Brainerd football team on the offensive side. Their guys up front are very sound in their execution and they’ve got some big guys at important positions.”

Junior Charlie Geraets has been their workhorse in the backfield. He had 795 yards and 10 touchdowns through five weeks.

“He’s a strong runner. I didn’t see tremendous breakaway speed, but he’s a downhill runner and he’s going to get the yards he can get and some more. He’s a tough tackle.”

Empting expects the Warriors to try to run the football and keep Alexandria’s offense off the field as much as possible. Brainerd’s only loss this season came in a 42-0 season opener against Class 5A’s top-ranked Elk River (5-0). The Warriors have held teams to 22 points or less in each of the four games since then. They’ll have their hands full against a Cardinals team that is averaging 52 points per game.

“They’re very athletic on the defensive side,” Empting said. “They run to the ball. They’re aggressive and they’re very well coached.”

It’s a game with big mid-season implications for both squads. Both teams are 4-0 in the North Central (Red) District standings, along with St. Cloud Tech. A win for the Warriors would also move them into contention with Alexandria in the running for the top seed in the 8-5A playoffs. The Cardinals (92.9 QRF) are currently seventh in the statewide QRF rankings that seed the section on Oct. 20, while Brainerd (70.8) is sitting at 15th.

It sets up what could be another good game between two of the top rivals from the area.

“The thing about the Brainerd and Alexandria game is records don’t really matter,” Empting said. “It’s been a great rivalry with great football games, and it seems like just about every time we get together there’s something on the line, a conference championship or section seeding. This game’s not that much different. Brainerd has a good season going and is playing for a top-two seed and a bye. Obviously, we know what we got going on here. It’s going to be a good game on their homecoming.”