    Tennis: Cards open subsections as three seed Friday versus Little Falls

    By Will Benson Today at 2:07 p.m.

    The Alexandria girls tennis team will be the No. 3 seed in the North subsection tournament entering team play on Friday afternoon at the Courts Plus Community Fitness Center in Fargo.

    The Cardinals will face the No. 6 seed Little Falls at 2 p.m. to open the team tourney. The top seed in the North, Brainerd, plays No. 8 Moorhead in the first match at 8 a.m., followed by No. 2 Thief River Falls against No. 7 Detroit Lakes at 10.

    No. 4 Bemidji takes on No. 5 Fergus Falls at noon, before the Cardinals' match kicks off two hours later. The team semifinals will be held at 5 and 6:30 p.m. Friday.

    Community Fitness will also host the individual subsection tournament Saturday up in Fargo.

    The first round for singles' matches will begin at 9 a.m. on seven courts, followed by doubles' action on six courts as space opens up at 10. The second round of singles' play starts at 11:30 before the next doubles' round begins at 1.

    The individual subsection singles and doubles' semifinals will be held at 3, followed by the championship matches at 5:30.

    The Section 8AA tournament will also be held in Fargo next weekend on Oct. 14-15.

    Will Benson

    Will Benson is the sports reporter for the Echo Press and Osakis Review newspapers in Douglas County, Minnesota. He graduated from the University of Minnesota, Morris in 2015 and is a Minnesota native, but grew up living in Iowa City, Iowa for 12 years.

