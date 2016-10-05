The Alexandria girls tennis team will be the No. 3 seed in the North subsection tournament entering team play on Friday afternoon at the Courts Plus Community Fitness Center in Fargo.

The Cardinals will face the No. 6 seed Little Falls at 2 p.m. to open the team tourney. The top seed in the North, Brainerd, plays No. 8 Moorhead in the first match at 8 a.m., followed by No. 2 Thief River Falls against No. 7 Detroit Lakes at 10.

No. 4 Bemidji takes on No. 5 Fergus Falls at noon, before the Cardinals' match kicks off two hours later. The team semifinals will be held at 5 and 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Community Fitness will also host the individual subsection tournament Saturday up in Fargo.

The first round for singles' matches will begin at 9 a.m. on seven courts, followed by doubles' action on six courts as space opens up at 10. The second round of singles' play starts at 11:30 before the next doubles' round begins at 1.

The individual subsection singles and doubles' semifinals will be held at 3, followed by the championship matches at 5:30.

The Section 8AA tournament will also be held in Fargo next weekend on Oct. 14-15.