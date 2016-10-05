Busy weekend on tap for Cardinal events

Alexandria will host its annual Runestone Classic Volleyball Invitational and Lions Cross Country Invitational “Meet of Champions” on Saturday.

The Cardinals’ volleyball tournament enters its 22nd year, beginning at 9 a.m. at Alexandria Area High School.

Participating teams include Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, Big Lake, Grand Rapids, Mounds View, North St. Paul, Rocori and Maranatha Christian Academy. The varsity championship match will be held at approximately 4:30 p.m.

Cost for adults is $7 and $5 for students (K-12). Cardinal Nation passes and Alexandria punch cards will not be accepted.

It’s part of a busy weekend in Alexandria, as the Cardinals’ swimming and diving team hosts the Section True Team meet also, starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday at Discovery Middle School.

The Lions Meet features 23 programs this year, kicking off Saturday morning at Arrowwood Resort and Golf Course on Lake Darling.

The sixth-grade race for boys and girls will be held at 10:10, followed by the junior high races at 10:30 and 10:50. The women’s junior varsity race starts at 11:15, before the men’s JV race begins five minutes before noon.

Women’s varsity starts at 12:30, while the men’s varsity begins at 1:05. The awards program will be held following the day’s action at 1:35.

The starting line was changed to the top of the course several years ago due to construction, while the finish remains down by the lake at Arrowwood.

“Alexandria runners have always been excited to compete against the competition at Arrowwood,” Cardinals’ head coach Travis Hochhalter said. “We are excited to run on this course and expect ourselves to get into this race and compete to the best of our abilities. We had a great week of practice and and look forward to improving on our previous races. We feel ready for the 44th annual Lions Meet of Champions.”