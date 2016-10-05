Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Girls soccer: Cards log fourth-straight shutout at Rocori

    By Will Benson Today at 12:49 p.m.

    The Alexandria girls soccer team earned its fourth shutout in as many games in a 4-0 conference victory at Rocori on Tuesday night in Cold Spring.

    The Cardinals (5-5-4, 4-3-3 Central Lakes) had Emma Ziegler and Madi Gay each play a half in net with little activity behind the Alexandria back line, but Ziegler took advantage of the rare field time with a penalty kick conversion after Elise Anderson was fouled in the box.

    McKenna Smith notched a pair of goals in the the win over the Spartans (1-12-1, 0-8 CLC), while Kayle Paschka recorded a goal and an assist. Anderson and Tessa Knoblach added assists on the night, as McKenna Ellingson and Kaia Illies made solid connections on combinations in the second half.

    Alexandria hosts St. Cloud Apollo for its Senior Night on Thursday at 7. The Eagles are 8-3-2 overall and 6-2-1 in CLC play.

    Explore related topics:sportsCardinalsAlexandria girls soccer
    Will Benson

    Will Benson is the sports reporter for the Echo Press and Osakis Review newspapers in Douglas County, Minnesota. He graduated from the University of Minnesota, Morris in 2015 and is a Minnesota native, but grew up living in Iowa City, Iowa for 12 years.

    wbenson@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1230
    Advertisement