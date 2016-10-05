Girls soccer: Cards log fourth-straight shutout at Rocori

The Alexandria girls soccer team earned its fourth shutout in as many games in a 4-0 conference victory at Rocori on Tuesday night in Cold Spring.

The Cardinals (5-5-4, 4-3-3 Central Lakes) had Emma Ziegler and Madi Gay each play a half in net with little activity behind the Alexandria back line, but Ziegler took advantage of the rare field time with a penalty kick conversion after Elise Anderson was fouled in the box.

McKenna Smith notched a pair of goals in the the win over the Spartans (1-12-1, 0-8 CLC), while Kayle Paschka recorded a goal and an assist. Anderson and Tessa Knoblach added assists on the night, as McKenna Ellingson and Kaia Illies made solid connections on combinations in the second half.

Alexandria hosts St. Cloud Apollo for its Senior Night on Thursday at 7. The Eagles are 8-3-2 overall and 6-2-1 in CLC play.