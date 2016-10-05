Boys soccer: Cards get second straight shutout

The Alexandria boys soccer team got its second straight shutout after downing Rocori 2-0 on a cold and rainy night at Alexandria Area High School on Tuesday.

The Cardinals (6-6, 4-4-1 Central Lakes Conference) won the conference matchup with scores in the 30th and 61st minutes. AJ Bollman got things going when he scored by collecting a rebound off a Cameron Rice shot late in the first half. Rice then got his own goal when he headed in a shot off a direct free kick from Jared Schneider.

Alexandria senior keeper Zach Harstad continues to play well in net. He got the win with 16 saves for his fifth shutout of the season.

The Cardinals will now embark on a busy stretch by going to St. Cloud Apollo on Thursday and Brainerd on Friday. They will be back in St. Cloud again next Monday to take on Tech to wrap up the regular season.