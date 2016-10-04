Roste sets state's single-game touchdown record

Senior quarterback Jaran Roste puts a move on a Bemidji defender during a run in the third quarter on Saturday afternoon. Roste set a state record for most total touchdowns in a game with nine after he threw for five scores and ran for four more in the 69-20 win for the Cardinals. (Eric Morken | Echo Press)

Anyone watching Saturday afternoon's homecoming game between the Alexandria and Bemidji football teams might not have even realized they were witnessing something out of the ordinary.

Quarterback Jaran Roste and his teammates have put up some staggering offensive numbers over the last year and a half. There was a 70-point performance against St. Cloud Apollo on Sept. 4, 2015. Another 57 points put up against Bemidji a couple weeks later.

Roste had six touchdowns in both of those games, but he's never had a game quite like Saturday's 69-20 win over the Lumberjacks. The senior accounted for nine touchdowns in the game after throwing for five scores and rushing for four more. That's a new Minnesota State High School League record for total touchdowns in a single game. A 2-point conversion toss to Bryce Ludwig that made it 41-20 in the first half means Roste also tied the single-game record for most points accounted for in a single game with 56.

"It's pretty awesome," he said on Tuesday morning. "It's not something you're really going for in a game. It just kind of happens. But looking back at it, it's pretty cool that you can have a part of the state history. That's pretty awesome."

The record for points in a game had stood alone since 1953 when Lowell Tornquist of Kerkhoven totaled 56 points against Maynard. The previous record for total touchdowns was eight, accomplished by Peter Warren of Cook County-Grand Marais in 2012 and Jerry Simonson of Franklin in 1966.

Roste was well on his way to breaking the record by halftime on Saturday. His six total touchdowns, four passing and two rushing, helped give the Cardinals a 48-20 lead at the break.

Roste said Saturday's performance felt like just another game for this offense as a whole. The 5-0 Cardinals line up in the shotgun with pass catchers on the outside and a dynamic running back in Micah Christenson in the backfield. Opponents have to choose if they want to try to defend the run or the pass, and Saturday was Roste's day.

"It's just as a team we've been putting up some big numbers and how fast we can score allows us to put up a lot of points," he said. "It allows for me and Micah and some different guys to get in the end zone a lot more than we have in the past. It felt like a normal game, especially when we're averaging 52 points this year. When you put up that big of numbers, it's a lot easier to get to nine touchdowns than most teams can get to."

Roste hit senior receiver John Urman from 19 yards out on the first drive of the second half before rushing touchdowns of three and five yards wrapped up the record. All of this happened in three quarters as Roste and the rest of Alexandria's starters were pulled for the fourth.

Roste said he didn't think about the nine touchdowns being a possible record until his center, Landon Fisher, mentioned it to him when the team gathered to study film on Sunday.

"It's a credit to those guys," he said. "The offensive line does a great job. They block so well, whether it's passing or in the run game. Then the wide receivers catching the ball, securing it and making plays to get in the end zone. All the guys are a part of this record."

His passing touchdowns went to four different receivers. Fellow senior Spencer Hockert caught two on receptions of 39 and 51 yards. Thomas Anderson hauled in a 56-yard score, while Ludwig added a 17-yard touchdown as part of a 35-point second quarter. Roste finished his day 11-of-18 passing for 270 yards and 62 yards on 11 carries.

"If you don't have guys who can get separation, get open, catch the ball and then get into the end zone it's not going to be a touchdown," he said. "Those guys on the outside at the skill positions played a huge part. The offensive line played a huge part giving me time to deliver those balls."

The defense also settled in after a bit of a slow start on Bemidji's first two drives. The Cardinals allowed just two offensive touchdowns and created four turnovers between the defense and special teams. Everything aligned to make for a record-setting performance on Saturday.

"I think the one thing most people don't think about is the defense," Roste said. "The defense only allowed two touchdowns and there were multiple three-and-outs that allowed us to get right back on the field. That also allows the other team's defense to not get as much rest. It's a total team thing for sure. It's not just my record, it's the whole team's."